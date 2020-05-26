Virus puts big dent in local home sales, which were down 15.1% last month

The first disruptive impact on the central Ohio housing market by the coronavirus and its accompanying societal shutdown was significantly noticeable in April’s home sales figures.

Home sales in the Columbus region were down 15.1 percent last month compared to April 2019, according to the Columbus Realtors’ Multiple Listing Service.

So far through the first four months of the year home sales have managed to stay positive and are up 2.4 percent.

Home prices increased and homes sold in near record times according to Columbus Realtors.

“Homes sold even more quickly in April than in the past few months. Given the ‘shelter in place’ order and additional challenges this presented for the closing process, this came as a bit of a surprise,” said Andy Mills, president of Columbus Realtors. “It just goes to show you how dedicated our agents and local title and lending institutions are when it comes to servicing the needs of central Ohioans.”

Last month homes under $350,000 sold in an average of 25 days. Homes sold between $350,000 and $500,000 took about 42 days to sell.

Homes in the $500,000 to $700,000 price range sold in an average of 72 days and homes over $700,000 were on the market for an average of 60 days.

The median price of a home sold in central Ohio this year is $213,000, up 8.1 percent from one year ago. The average sale price is $243,414, up 6.6 percent from last year.

One impact on the real estate market from the virus is many people who were considering selling their home are now sitting on the sidelines. The number of homes for sale last month was 13.3 percent lower than in April 2019.

“One home sale puts $55,500 back into the economy in Ohio,” said Mills. “So, we are counting on the real estate industry to help get Ohioans back on their feet as we start to slowly re-open.”

Statewide, the number of homes sold in April fell 18.6 percent compared to last April, according to Ohio Realtors.

“The Ohio housing marketplace was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, as sales activity fell drastically in the days and weeks leading up to state issuing its ‘Stay at Home Order’ on March 22,” said Ohio Realtors President Chris Reese.

He said real estate agents experienced a slowdown in showings with sellers removing their homes from the market and an overall desire to shelter in place for most of the month.

“Realtors embraced new technologies — including virtual showings — and followed the health profession’s best practices to ensure the safety and well-being of buyers and sellers looking to make a move,” added Reese.

April’s average home price in the state of $200,887 reflects a 5.6 percent increase from the $190,184 mark posted during the month last year.

Sales in April reached 11,057, an 18.6 percent decrease from the 13,578 sales recorded during the month a year ago.

Through the first four months of the year, sales activity has kept pace with the level posted in 2019. Sales from January through April reached 41,402, a slight 0.3 percent decrease from the 2019 mark of 41,539 sales.

Around the state, 17 of the 19 markets tracked reported upswings in average sales price in April, while all but one posted declines in sales activity.