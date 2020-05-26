Proposed bill would mandate general assembly approval for lockdowns

As Ohioans transition to the latest pandemic-related public health order, which recommends high-risk residents stay at home as much as possible, members of the Ohio House of Representatives have put forward a plan to address health department authority at such times going forward.

Filed as House Bill 649, the bill concerns itself with both the Ohio Department of Health and local health boards making certain orders and the testing of individuals for certain communicable diseases.

Republican duo, Reps. Reggie Stoltzfus of Minerva and Ron Hood of Ashville, jointly sponsor the bill, which notably gives the state legislature final say in quarantine and isolation recommendations health departments may make.

“The plan shall not take effect unless it receives the approval of the general assembly,” HB 649 noted. “To be approved, the plan must provide for cooperation with boards of health of city and general health districts.

“Once approved, the plan shall remain in effect for a period not to exceed 30 days.”

A competing bill in the upper house — Senate Bill 311 — calls for review by the legislature’s Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review of any statewide orders by the state health department.

The committee would decide whether any public health order should continue beyond an initial two-week period.

Gov. Mike DeWine already has promised to veto the Senate bill.

Actions prohibited by HB 649 include changing the time, place and manner of an election, clearly a reference to the response employed during the recent stay-at-home order which postponed the March primary election a month and eliminated nearly all in-person voting.

Additionally, any public health order may not impair contracts without due process of law; cause the seizure of property or a business closure or prevent access to a business without due process of law; result in a general mandatory statewide quarantine or isolation that applies to individuals neither directly exposed to nor medically diagnosed with the disease that is the subject of the epidemic or pandemic; require testing of any kind or the use of masks, gloves or any other covering without an individual’s consent.

A patient’s informed consent is required before any testing for a disease or infection that is the subject of an epidemic or pandemic may be administered by a health care provider, HB 649 stipulated.

“The physical results of an individual’s test, including any partial or complete biometric record of the individual’s DNA sequence, shall be the property of the individual and shall be transmitted only to the individual tested, or in the case of a minor individual, the minor individual’s parent or legal guardian,” the bill outlined.

If a tested individual fails to take possession of the physical results of the test, the laboratory responsible for conducting the test shall destroy the results when they are no longer needed for the limited purpose of diagnosing the individual or determining the presence of an immune response to the disease or infection identified in the written consent.

HB 649 expressly forbids transmission of any part of a tested individual’s biometric record to a third party by a lab conducting testing.

“Any DNA collected for the limited purpose of this test shall not be maintained by the laboratory conducting the test or any other public or private entity,” the bill continued. “Such biological material or related record of such material shall not be stored, held, or transmitted in any format, including an electronic, digital, or paper format, by the laboratory conducting the test or any other public or private entity.”

Additionally, the lab must certify in writing that the record has been destroyed and that no related record has been stored or held.

Any health care provider, lab or other entity would be liable for damages in a civil action for injury or loss to person or property for action that allegedly arises from failure to comply with the privacy requirements.

Introduced last week, HB 649 awaits committee assignment.

Fourteen fellow House members have signed on cosponsors of the measure.