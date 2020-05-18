Human Trafficking Second registry would ID, list ‘Johns’

Human Trafficking Second registry would ID, list ‘Johns’

Lawmakers at the Ohio Statehouse last week ironed out arguably some of the more minor issues in a bill that seeks to create a sexual exploitation database that would function similarly to the state’s sex offender registry.

An approved substitute bill to House Bill 431 addressed disclosure of a registrant’s HIV status, eliminated a redundancy relative to the crime of promoting prostitution and addressed an overturned conviction of an associated crime and expungement of the record, according to the text of the bill.

The measure, jointly sponsored by Republican duo — Reps. Cindy Abrams of Harrison and Rick Carfagna of Genoa Township — is a direct response to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s desire to fill in the gaps that exist in the criminal code to bolster the state’s fight against human trafficking.

“Ohio is currently the fourth worst state for human trafficking in the nation, fueled by an almost unlimited demand for sexual activity for hire,” Abrams told fellow members of the Ohio House of Representatives seated for the Criminal Justice Committee. “While assigned to the Cincinnati Police Department’s Vice Unit, I saw first-hand how this has devastated the lives of many young women who have fallen victim to these pimps and Johns.

“Many of the women I encountered were addicted to drugs, selling themselves for their next high.”

The bill would require the attorney general’s office to establish and maintain the Sexual Exploitation Database and mandate that individual clerks of courts send a prostitution offender’s conviction record to the attorney general’s office.

Unlike the state’s sex offender registry, the proposed exploitation database would drop an offender’s conviction record from the list once five years have elapsed since the most recent prostitution offense, according to the bill.

“Under current law, it is not difficult for someone caught soliciting a prostitute to keep that information hidden from friends, family, and their employer,” Abrams said. “No one accidentally engages in sexual activity for hire. These offenders are aware their conduct is illegal and choose to engage anyway.

“If we can shine a light on this crime, especially on the individuals enabling it and supplying the demand for it, I believe we can effectuate real change.”

Carfagna said the measure goes after human trafficking from the demand side of the problem, calling it a registry for Johns, pimps and traffickers.

“The conviction record will include the offender’s full legal name, last known address, color photograph, description of the offense, the date the offense was committed, and the location of where the offense was committed,” he said. “The attorney general’s office will enter all of this information into the database, where it will remain and be publicly accessible for a period of five years.”

In the event a conviction is overturned prior to the expiration of the five-year period, the clerk of courts is expected to notify the attorney general’s office for removal of the individual’s name and entry.

“Ohioans need a tool to hold each other accountable for crimes committed largely against young women who are trapped in an inescapable chain of poverty, addition, and violence,” Carfagna said. “We believe having a publicly accessible registry may prove to be the deterrent that keeps someone from engaging in illegal behavior.

“Anything we can do to reduce demand and deter this crime are worthy of our consideration.”

A dozen House members have signed on as cosponsors of the bill, which had not been scheduled a fifth hearing at time of publication.