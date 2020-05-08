Local CEO’s shirtless photo shoot brings humor to sales of masks

Emblem Athletic CEO Mike Nemeth steps in as a model to help his company launch Emblem Shield, a brand of masks targeted to small businesses.

Emblem Athletic CEO Mike Nemeth steps in as a model to help his company launch Emblem Shield, a brand of masks targeted to small businesses.

When a local custom sports team apparel company saw an opportunity to get into the mask manufacturing game, Mike Nemeth, Emblem Athletic’s founder and CEO, decided he needed some skin in the game.

The entrepreneur and self-described prankster figured the onus was on him to get the word out on the company’s service to outfit small businesses with custom masks as Ohio workers begin to return to the workplace.

When a photographer showed up to take photos for marketing efforts, Nemeth donned a mask — but only after taking off his shirt.

“Having fun is one of our core values,” Nemeth said during the shirtless shoot. “But it’s not fun worrying about keeping everyone employed.

“Despite the serious situation, we still wanted to have fun launching Emblem Shield. It seems like too many companies are afraid of making their customers smile with humor. Especially now when we all need to smile the most — even if you can’t see it beneath a mask.”

Making masks, devising a new service and pulling off a hilarious marketing stunt were all efforts to keep Emblem Athletic’s lean team of a dozen employees on the payroll, he said.

When a problem arises at a small company, any leader worth his salt (although Nemeth is an Army man) steps up and gets the job done.

“Because of the quarantine, we didn’t have any models who could wear them for the product photoshoot,” he wrote in a blog on Medium. “So, I modeled them myself. And then I asked the question, ‘Can we have fun with this?’

“I clearly answered yes.”

Despite a lack of professional model training, Nemeth stood in as a product model, apparently winning over the photographer.

“While Mike wouldn’t normally be my first choice for a male model, he more than overcompensated with his willingness to fully commit to every cliché look and pose we could imagine,” 10 Speed Studios photographer Shannon Williams said in a press release.

In addition to the topless poses, the shoot included a couple of wardrobe changes.

“My purpose of making life more enjoyable for others has its roots with a comedy newsletter I started at West Point a month after 9/11,” Nemeth wrote. “I remember some of the same opinions then — that life will now forever be serious — nothing will ever be fun (or funny) again. But obviously, it’s during any tough time that fun and humor are most important.

“I hope that everyone can find a way to have a little fun with the absurdity of returning to work with a new accessory. I hope that sad Coronavirus marketing vanishes as fast as we hope that the virus does. And I hope that you consider adding ‘Have Fun’ as a part of your next big project. If you need a male model, my rates are surprisingly affordable.”

Based in Columbus, Emblem Athletic was named by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association as one of the top five most promising sports startups of the year.

The company employs automated design tools and sells its creations via free online stores.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced on April 27 that offices and retail businesses can slowly reopen with restrictions, such as the recommendation for employees to wear masks in offices and stores.

General offices, construction companies and manufacturers were allowed to reopen on May 4 while retail stores and consumer and service businesses will be permitted to reopen on May 12.