U. of Cincinnati brief: Second shutdown if social distancing is eased too much

U. of Cincinnati brief: Second shutdown if social distancing is eased too much

A public health policy brief published by the University of Cincinnati forecasts the Buckeye State would be able to meet its COVID-19-related critical care demand only with minimal relaxation of current social-distancing policies.

The brief was published as the state began reopening certain segments of the economy this week.

UC’s Geospatial Health Advising Group cautioned significant relaxation of social distancing policies could require the state to enact a new round of temporary closures within six weeks.

“There could be more resistance to going back to stricter social distancing approaches. That’s why it’s important to start telling people now what could happen,” said Diego Cuadros, assistant professor of geography in UC’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Critical care across much of rural Ohio would reach capacity far sooner if social-distancing is relaxed significantly, according to the analysis.

The researchers recommend increasing the capacity of critical care in these counties to address the crisis.

“This provides evidence confirmation that the decisions the state is making are the right ones with a phased reopening,” said Neil MacKinnon, co-author and dean of UC’s College of Pharmacy. “A lot of people would like everything to reopen, but slow relaxation of restrictions will not create a burden on hospitals or adversely affect death rates.”

Researchers created an interactive map of Ohio outlining the spread of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths under different social-distancing scenarios.

UC’s College of Pharmacy and its departments of math and geography conducted its analysis using data collected between March 1 and 23, before the state implemented its stay-at-home order.

During that period the virus was on pace to cause 13,000 hospitalizations, killing 1,080 people in Ohio by April 15 until the state enacted measures such as mandatory closures and other social-distancing practices.

The university’s analysis found that social distancing saved 687 lives and cut hospitalizations by more than 10,500 cases through April 15.

Researchers determined that social distancing cut the growth rate of coronavirus infections in Ohio by about 35 percent.

On that trajectory, the state should expect to see an estimated 4,816 in new hospitalizations and 1,073 deaths by June 1.

Relaxing these measures moderately, which is defined as policy changes that reduce the mitigation impact by 50 percent, would lead to an estimated 7,682 hospitalizations and 1,367 deaths, the study found.

Relaxing the social-distancing policies significantly — by 70 percent — would lead to an estimated 10,846 hospitalizations and 1,629 deaths by June 1, researchers said.

Similarly, a moderate reopening statewide would result in 67 counties reaching full intensive-care unit bed capacity by June 30. Significant reopening would lead to ICU bed capacity by June 13 and more than 7,000 ICU beds statewide would be needed by the end of next month.

Cuadros said it’s difficult to say which social-distancing measures have proven most effective at reducing the infection rates. Researchers around the world are studying that now, he said.

Ohio and other states implemented widespread changes, from closing schools and businesses to postponing or canceling public events and issuing stay-at-home orders.

“A very strict lockdown is not going to be sustainable,” Cuadros said. “There will be an economic impact that would be difficult to sustain.

“But we have to be aware that the virus is still here and it’s not going anywhere. When interventions are lifted, the virus will take off again.”

If the state’s current interventions stay in place through June 30, 55 of the state’s 88 counties would have fewer than 10 deaths from COVID-19. Under moderate reopening, just 25 counties would report fewer than 10 deaths while 27 counties would have more than 50 deaths by June 30.

With significant relaxation of social distancing, all but four counties would have more than 10 deaths by June 30. Likewise, 50 counties would have more than 50 deaths and 20 counties would record more than 200 deaths.

Like Ohio’s population, the state’s critical care services are distributed in varying densities, the research noted. Rural counties would reach critical care capacity sooner than more populated counties.

The policy brief recommended addressing ICU capacity in some of these counties to provide an effective intermittent social-distancing approach across Ohio.

The university’s Geospatial Health Advising Group is expected to expand its projections nationwide and in Canada as well.

“Just because people want to go back to normal doesn’t mean it’s going to happen,” Cuadros said. “We can’t eliminate risk, but we can reduce it.”