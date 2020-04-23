Youth turkey hunt nets 500 more birds than last year

State wildlife officials reported this week that youth participating in Ohio’s two-day spring turkey hunt last weekend checked 1,843 wild turkeys.

The total is in excess of 500 more birds than the 1,331 checked during the same weekend in 2019, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife reported.

Except for Madison County, which this year recorded one fewer wild turkey harvested than last year, Franklin County and its contiguous neighboring counties saw increases over the previous year.

The seven-county region recorded 65 wild turkeys checked by the conclusion of the weekend hunt. Last year’s number was 37 birds for the entire region.

Youth hunters are required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult to allow youngsters a chance to learn from an experienced hunter — key to developing the skills to successfully harvest a wild turkey, wildlife officials said.

The top 10 counties for the 2020 youth season wild turkey harvest include: Monroe at 71 birds, Tuscarawas at 68 birds, Muskingum at 63 birds, Meigs at 57 birds, Washington at 55 birds, Noble at 51 birds, Guernsey at 48 birds, Belmont at 47 birds, Coshocton at 45 birds and Columbiana and Harrison, both at 44 birds.

The state’s spring turkey hunt for hunters of all ages is under way for Wildlife’s designated South Zone. It continues through May 17 and is split between morning and all-day hunting.

Through Sunday hunting times are 30 minutes before sunrise until noon, while hunting times from Monday through May 17 are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset.

Hunting in the Northeast Zone runs from May 4 through the end of the month and is split similarly.

The spring turkey season bag limit is two bearded wild turkeys. Hunters may harvest one bearded turkey per day, and a second spring turkey permit may be purchased at any time throughout the spring turkey season.

Turkeys must be checked no later than 11:30 p.m. the day of harvest. All hunters are required to report their turkey harvest using the automated game-check system, available online, by phone or at a participating license agent.

Hunters may hunt with shotguns or archery equipment, wildlife officials said.

It is unlawful to hunt turkeys using bait, live decoys or electronic calling devices, or to shoot a wild turkey while it is in a tree.

The Division of Wildlife advises turkey hunters to wear hunter orange clothing when entering, leaving or moving through hunting areas in order to remain visible to others.