Central Ohio home sales got off to a hot start this year, now uncertainty prevails

A hot start to the year for central Ohio home sales is expected to be significantly slowed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Columbus Realtors.

Through the first three months of the year home sales in the Columbus region were up a sizzling 11.2 percent.

In the first quarter there were 6,195 homes sold compared to 5,569 homes sold through the first three quarters of last year.

But that, of course, was all before the virus struck and all but shut down the nation’s economy.

“Because the shelter-in-place order wasn’t issued until March 22, the April housing reports will give us a clearer picture as to the impact COVID-19 has really had on our local real estate market,” said Columbus Realtors President Andy Mills.

So far the signs point to much lower sales numbers as a result of restrictions put in place by Gov. Mike DeWine.

“A preliminary look showed that new listings are down about 30 percent and homes put into contract are down 22 percent when compared to the same time period last year,” said Mills of early April home sales.

Under the governor’s stay-at-home order, real estate services, appraisals and title services are exempt as they have been deemed essential in order help Ohioans find necessary housing, close pending residential and commercial transactions and continue to get rental properties leased.

As a result, industry professionals are cognizant of the need for social distancing and proper hygiene to protect themselves, their clients and properties, according to the Realtors organization.

“The real estate market was ramping up in March, which is typical of spring housing activity,” said Mills. “However, with the COVID-19 virus threat and the governor’s executive order to stay home, both the residential and commercial real estate markets in central Ohio may look anything but typical.”

There were 2,431 homes and condos sold in March, an increase of 11.8 percent from last March and an increase of 23 percent from February.

Homes also continue to sell quickly. Homes priced under $350,000 sold in an average of 32 days.

Homes sold between $350,000 and $500,000 took about 64 days to sell while homes in the $500,000 to $700,000 price range sold in an average of 65 days. Homes over $700,000 were on the market for an average of 138 days.

The median sale price of a central Ohio home was $210,000 during the first quarter, up 10.6 percent from a year ago. The average sale price was $241,032, up 8.9 percent.

Although contracts, new listings and inventory were down from one year ago, they were up 10.9 percent, 25.7 percent and 4.6 percent respectively from February according to the Columbus Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

Statewide, home sales were up 8.6 percent through the first three months of 2020, according to Ohio Realtors.

There were 30,210 homes sold through March, up from 27,830 through the same period last year. Home sales in March were up 6.5 percent compared to March of 2019.

“While the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic during the start of the traditional spring home buying season has created some uncertainty for the sector moving forward, the real estate profession remains hopeful that favorable interest rates, combined with pent-up buyer demand, will help stabilize the Ohio marketplace in the near-term,” said Ohio Realtors President Chris Reese.

March’s average home price of $199,445 reflects a 10.5 percent increase from the $180,452 mark posted during the month last year.

Total dollar volume during the first quarter 2020 reached $5.8 billion, an 18.1 percent increase from first quarter 2019 sales volume of $4.9 billion.