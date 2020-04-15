Executives at New Albany truck parts supplier takes pay cut in wake of virus

Executive leadership at the New Albany-based international supplier of integrated commercial truck cab systems is not immune to the cutbacks Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. plans to implement in response to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

President and CEO Henry Bevis announced this week a 50 percent pay cut for himself and a 40 percent reduction for the remaining members of the executive team.

“During these challenging conditions, we have taken decisive actions to align both our priorities and cost structure to the current lower demand environment,” Bevis said in prepared remarks. “Since the initial impact on our business was felt as COVID-19 spread in China, we have been watching the situation closely.

“Our operations in China have returned to near pre-disruption levels; however, we have yet to reach the apex of the pandemic in North America and Europe.”

In addition to a select reduction in workforce and furloughing of production employees, the company further announced a 20 percent reduction of base wages for all global salaried personnel through a combination of furloughs and reductions, in accordance with local laws, regulations and labor agreements.

Curtailment of operations at select facilities is expected to align with current demand levels and adhere to state and local government mandates, officials said.

The company’s workforce totals more than 7,300 employees, according to published financial reports. The company has operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Bevis described the company’s responses to the disruption as quick and broad as CVG works closely customers, prioritizing key projects and short-term production decisions.

“We have retained staffing with lean structures for essential operations, and are managing our working capital investments aggressively,” he said. “We believe these actions will better enable CVG to navigate the current economic turmoil, while also ensuring we remain focused on the needs of our many stakeholders — employees, customers, and investors.”

The company’s annual cash retainer compensation for the board also was cut by 20 percent, the statement detailed.

The compensation reductions are expected to remain in place until conditions improve, while the closure of facilities should vary and continue to align with regulatory mandates, officials said.

“Our primary focus today is on the well-being of our employees,” Bevis said. “We do not make furlough and wage reduction decisions lightly and have considered a broad range of options with the goal of avoiding permanent reductions where possible.

“We believe these prioritization and cost reduction actions will support the financial stability of CVG; will drive significant improvement; and allow us to perform in both the near-term and long-term.”

As for the company outlook, the pandemic’s impact on end markets and facilities remains uncertain.

Noting the challenge of accurately estimating near-term and longer term effects, Bevis announced the company’s withdrawal of its 2020 guidance related to North American Class 5-8 truck and global construction production.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and we will move swiftly, as appropriate, to add back personnel, increase production, increase R&D, or right-size costs further,” he continued. “Based on our current financial position, we believe we have sufficient liquidity to fund our operations, maintain strategic R&D and capex programs in key areas, and make other prudent investments in the business. In addition, we are acutely focused on ensuring we are meeting our customers’ needs and are having ongoing dialogues to understand supply chain outlooks. We are continuing to deliver essential parts to customers. This is a fluid situation and we will react quickly to any changes.”