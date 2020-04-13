Senate bill aims to attack virus price-gouging

Bare shelves in the toilet paper and disinfectant aisles at most retailers and mounting reports of price gouging could be a thing of the past if state lawmakers accept a bill recently introduced in the Ohio Senate.

Spurred, first, by the coronavirus outbreak, then, a subsequent emergency declaration and statewide stay-at-home order, irrational consumer behavior, such as hoarding and panic buying, created an opportunity for unscrupulous individuals to hike prices.

Republican Sens. Nathan Manning of North Ridgeville and Steve Wilson of Maineville devised Senate Bill 301 as a response to the activity the measure characterizes as “unconscionable.”

SB 301 would provide the Ohio attorney general’s Consumer Protection Section important new tools to combat this behavior.

The bill would allow the attorney general to issue a 90-day directive establishing per-consumer, per-transaction quantity limitations on the sale of specified consumer goods or services directly or indirectly related to a declared state of emergency or necessary to preserve, protect or sustain the life, health and safety of persons or their property during the emergency.

Failure to comply with the directive once it becomes effective is an unfair or deceptive act or practice in connection with a consumer transaction in violation of section 1345.02 of the Revised Code, the bill stipulated.

“It is important during a crisis that we keep supply chains open, and that people have the opportunity to purchase necessities for their health and safety,” Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, said upon announcing the bill’s introduction. “No one should exploit a pandemic and put their neighbors at risk.”

The joint sponsors of the bill discussed the issue with the attorney general’s office, which has logged since March more than 400 complaints concerning price gouging by businesses for transactions, both online and in-person.

“A marketplace has rules to protect both buyer and seller,” Attorney General Dave Yost said in prepared remarks. “When predators try to turn it into a knife fight with no rules, it’s time to take the knives away … There is a difference between a free market and a free-for-all.”

Among other changes, SB 301 would provide expanded authority to investigate grossly excessive price increases that occur during the course of a declared public emergency.

Such actions would be potential violations of the consumer sales practices act, lawmakers said.

The bill also would provide an affirmative defense for a supplier who can establish with reasonable certainty that any price increase is related to reasonable but unforeseen circumstances including any of the following:

An increase in cost through their supply chain;

An increase due to an action taken by local, state or the federal government that is otherwise legal; or

An intentional effort by a supplier that has added objective value to the good.

“During unprecedented times like the current COVID-19 pandemic, Ohioans must be protected from immoral individuals or companies that seek to profit off of fear,” Manning said.

Currently, 35 other states have some form of price gouging language enacted into law.

Existing state law does provide some tools to combat unconscionable sales prices, and this legislation seeks to build on this authority, lawmakers concluded.

The bill awaits committee assignment.