Rev1 establishes internship program for post-coronavirus recovery

An essential characteristic of successful startups in recent years is market disruption.

Columbus-based startup studio Rev1 Ventures announced plans this week to take advantage of the unparalleled level of disruption resulting from a near-national economic shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic to assist startups with capacity during the anticipated recovery.

Rev1’s Innovation Internship Program is aimed at supporting startups with plans to strengthen their foundations in the coming months, a press release detailed.

Made possible by a grant from Ohio Third Frontier, the program is a partner-supported initiative to bring students and startups together to create meaningful opportunities for businesses and young professionals in central Ohio, the announcement explained.

“With the unprecedented volatility across every aspect of the economy right now, all businesses, particularly startups, are concerned about the short- and long-term impact of this crisis,” Rev1 Ventures CEO Tom Walker said. “It is vitally important — now more than ever — that businesses plan and prepare to grow and that college students and young professionals continue to have career connections into the innovation economy.”

He said the program is expected to offer startups and students the opportunity to work together to drive business growth while fostering a new generation of central Ohio business leaders through hands-on experience.

The program calls for Rev1 to reimburse participating companies for up to two-thirds of their interns’ salaries — up to $8,000 per intern — while also providing ongoing support to help the companies manage the placement, hiring and orientation process.

Additionally, Rev1 is expected to provide training support for the interns in the program, including connecting them to the local startup and innovation community for networking and long-term career-building.

“We’re fortunate to have university partners come to the table,” Walker said. “Ohio Wesleyan University and The Ohio State University have put financial and in-kind resources to work so Rev1 can offer this training and support.

“They’re also developing pathways to directly engage their student population to connect students with startup opportunities.”

The program is open to a wide student base, including those registered at or recent graduates from a technical or community college, incoming freshmen up to graduating seniors at four-year institutions, and masters or doctoral candidates in high-tech graduate studies, the press release provided.

Interns are to work directly with senior leadership teams of innovative startups from industries ranging from AgTech to IT and Biosciences.

Startups and innovators that wish to participate in the program are encouraged to visit Rev1’s website: www. rev1ventures.com and navigate to startup internship programs. College and graduate school students are encouraged to visit the website and navigate to interns.