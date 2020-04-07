Natural Resources to spotlight native plants via websites, social media

State natural resources officials have brought the great outdoors indoors, or at least, to the nearest screen running social media apps.

The department and its related divisions are marking the state’s first observance of April as Native Plant Month by highlighting the importance of Ohio’s native plants and their variety on associated websites and social media platforms.

This is one activity or observance that needn’t be cancelled while statewide residents weather a strict stay-at-home order to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, officials noted.

“The public’s safety is what’s most important, and that’s why we will be celebrating Native Plant Month online,” said Jeff Johnson, division chief of ODNR’s Natural Areas and Preserves. “We look forward to sharing about Ohio’s incredibly diverse native plants and hope everyone will follow along and participate digitally.”

Throughout the month, the department is expected to highlight a different native tree and flower each day, share special posts for Arbor Day and Earth Day, hold a wildflower photo contest and host online discussions on how to use native species in different landscapes.

In addition to social media posts, the department is posting the Wildflower Bloom Report each week with the most up-to-date information on what’s in bloom and where different species can be found.

Ohioans can document their finds and post to social media using the hashtag #ohiowildflowers, officials said in a press release.

“The importance of native plants can’t be overstated,” said Dan Balser, division chief of ODNR’s Forestry. “Native plants support essential ecosystems, provide habitat for wildlife, improve water quality, and so much more — there are so many of these natural treasures in Ohio and we’re excited to celebrate them this month.”

One of the first states in the country to dedicate an entire month to the celebration of native plants, Ohio’s event coincides with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the

50th anniversary of the passage of the Natural Areas Act in Ohio, which led to the formation of the Division of Natural Areas and Preserves.

Anyone interested may follow ODNR’s celebration of Native Plant Month on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram (both the department and Division of Forestry accounts), and at ohiodnr.gov.