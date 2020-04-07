Coronavirus: State taking steps to get retired police officers back on duty

The state’s chief law enforcement officer is looking to bolster the number of Ohio men and women in blue as the state experiences a growing number of infected individuals resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

Attorney General Dave Yost has directed the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy to expedite final examinations of about 300 police cadets to allow them to quickly fill in the ranks of law enforcement in Ohio.

“This pandemic is stretching the thin blue line even thinner,” Yost said. “Now more than ever, we need all hands on deck.”

In addition to fast tracking cadets into service, his office has begun working with local agencies to create a pathway for recently retired law enforcement officers in good standing to return to the streets of Ohio.

The pathway includes allowing returning officers one year to complete their required training from the date they are rehired, a press release detailed.

Officials noted that more than 1,000 Ohio peace officers retire each year.

Training academy staff also are working with local agencies to determine which required trainings recently retired officers will need to complete to be compliant with the OPTOA certification.

Training is expected to be moved to eOPOTA, making it available through the online training portal.

Any rehired law enforcement officers would be able to utilize eOPOTA’s online training portal to access the required trainings, officials said.

With the growing number of infected Ohioans, and knowing the risk of communal spread, communities are encouraged to do everything they can to protect residents, the press release continued. Given the uncertainty, the need for ample law enforcement officers to protect Ohioans is critical.

Unfortunately, officers are at high risk of becoming ill from the coronavirus due to their frequent interactions with the public.

“We have to do everything legally, and safely, within our power to get officers and deputies on the streets of our state,” Yost said. “Our brave men and women in uniform will be exposed to the coronavirus, and we need to make sure there are reinforcements should a worst-case scenario materialize.”

The attorney general’s office is expected to devise a plan to safely test those officers who have completed their required training but have not taken the final exam.

Preliminary plans have the test being offered on different days, allowing fewer people to be in the same room during the examination and will put approximately 300 law enforcement officers in action to serve and protect the public.

The training academy is expected to review on a case-by-case basis a provisional certification for a cadet depending on the completion of certain critical training. Approval is to be in consultation with the cadet’s basic training academy, officials said.

The training academy also has made available online resources for law enforcement officers who have retired within the past four years and who want to recommission and help in the field.

Necessary online training would provide officers with a course in the required subject areas so they may be OPOTA-compliant.