Workers’ Comp employer program requirements waived amid virus concerns

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation this week went further than its recent deferral of installment payments on insurance premiums, announcing it has set aside several requirements for premium-lowering safety programs.

The changes are in response to the coronavirus and an unprecedented shut-down of all non-essential activity statewide, bureau officials said in a press statement.

The affected programs are offered to employers as a reward for creating safer workplaces and doing BWC business online and on time.

“This is one more way we can answer Gov. Mike DeWine’s call for state agencies to help Ohioans and the business community through this difficult time,” said bureau Administrator and CEO Stephanie McCloud. “We’re looking at everything we do, and I’m sure more action will follow in the coming days and weeks.”

The bureau has waived all safety education and training requirements for this policy year — July 1, 2019, to June 30, for private employers; calendar year 2019 for public employers — for participants in the following programs:

Drug Free Safety Program;

EM Cap Program;

Grow Ohio;

Industry Specific Safety Program;

One Claim Program; and

Policy Activity Rebate Program

Discounts offered through these programs are to be applied automatically, officials said.

Additionally, the annual report deadline submission for Drug Free Safety Program participants has been extended to June 1.

The waivers follow DeWine’s signing of Ohio House Bill 197 granting the state numerous provisions designed to mitigate COVID-19’s impact on Ohioans, a press released detailed.

Last week, the bureau announced that unpaid insurance premium installment amounts due for March, April, and May for the current policy year may be deferred until June 1, at which time the matter is to be reconsidered.

With application to both private and public employers, the deferral is automatic; no request is necessary.

Employers that wish to submit payments for March, April, and May are free to do so. The bureau will not cancel coverage or assess penalties for amounts not paid because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials estimated that installment payments due for the three-month period total about $200 million.

For more on COVID-19 as it relates to the bureau, visit the Frequently Asked Questions page at bwc.ohio.gov.