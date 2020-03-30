Local Better Business Bureau warns of mask scam

A Lewis Center consumer is out nearly $100 after a failed attempt at purchasing a five-pack of medical face masks online from what the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio called a phony ecommerce site.

The consumer organization is figuratively “making lemonade” out of the individual’s misfortune to alert all central Ohioans of the ongoing scam which targets frightened individuals looking to purchase personal protective equipment, such as medical face masks, as the coronavirus outbreak worsens.

BBB has received numerous reports about scam websites claiming to sell these face masks online, a statement from the organization detailed.

“As you strive to keep yourself and loved ones healthy, be sure to watch out for (these) sites,” the press release stated. “Even better, save masks for the medical professionals who really need them.”

Masks are sold out at local stores and many trusted online sellers, prompting many consumers to turn to purchasing masks from an online shop with which the individual consumer has no purchase history.

Unfortunately, BBB officials noted, phony online stores abound – especially when an item is in high demand.

According to the organization’s Scam Tracker reports, these phony sellers take victims’ money and never deliver.

The organization cited another case in which a person reported ordering nearly $200 in masks and received no product or response from the seller. The company finally responded that the order was being processed, but the items were never sent.

The circumstances of the Lewis Center consumer have proceeded similarly.

Additionally, these sites use tricks, such as limited time deals, to entice consumers into ordering more.

The BBB offers the following tips when searching for face masks or other means to protect oneself from the coronavirus.

Be savvy about product claims. While wearing a face mask may seem like an easy way to stop coronavirus from spreading, the Centers for Disease Control does not actually recommend it for the general public. Be sure to evaluate claims of any medical product before buying. Especially watch out for products claiming to offer a “miracle cure” for a range of ailments.

Only buy from reputable stores and websites. The best way to avoid getting scammed is to buy them directly from a known and trusted seller.

Be sure the online store has working contact information. If a company seems legitimate but you aren’t familiar with it, be extra careful with personal information. Before offering up a name, address and credit card information, make sure the company is legitimate.

A real street address, a working customer service number, a positive BBB Business Profile — these are just a few of the things to be looking out for to determine if a company is legitimate.

For more information on ways to stay safe during this time follow BBB on social media or visit bbb.org/coronavirus.

To report a scam, visit the BBB Scam Tracker online.