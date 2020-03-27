Coronavirus outbreak hits the central Ohio arts community hard

Darkened stages, empty galleries and padlocked museums have become the norm for the arts community in the wake of the coronavirus and an unprecedented shut down of daily activity after Gov. Mike DeWine implemented a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans this week.

A study completed by arts advocacy organization Ohio Citizens for the Arts, in collaboration with Arts Cleveland, has found that the COVID-19 outbreak has produced devastating economic implications — not only for the livelihoods of individual artists but for arts organization operations that serve the community and employ those artists.

“The situation is bleak, and action is required to provide relief for those who slip through the cracks,” the group’s press release stated.

The study found that the 486 respondents of the survey have collectively lost more than 4,000 gigs because of the viral outbreak. More than half of the cancelled or postponed gigs were for musicians.

A little more than 32 percent of those lost jobs promised no possibility of rescheduling, the study detailed.

Lost revenue amounts between $1,000 and $7,500 represented 62 percent of the respondents, while the largest number of respondents reported revenue loss amounts between

$2,500 and $4,999.

Less than half of the artists surveyed have no other source of revenue, the study found.

Columbus freelance musician and strings educator Jane Van Voorhis is among the segment of artists with no other source of income.

“I’m very nervous and have no idea what’s going to happen,” she said. “I lost all of my gigs at a time when I thought I was getting a little bit ahead.”

Van Voorhis plays cello with a number of regional symphony orchestras, chamber and smaller groups and teaches at her home studio.

When contacted for this story, she was in the process of teaching her first lesson via Facetime, she said.

Van Voorhis borrowed an iPad from her sister and mastered the technology in a few days just to book the lesson.

“And let me tell you, it sucks,” she said of the process trying to teach students remotely.

Rather than manually shifting a student’s hand to appropriate position or string herself, she must explain it and demonstrate placement via the video feed.

“It’s frustrating, but I’m not going to complain,” she said.

Van Voorhis said she expected she may have to borrow money from her father as the income from whatever number of students she’s able to teach remotely is insufficient to pay rent, let alone a car payment and insurance.

All of the wedding gigs she had booked are canceled through May, she said.

“I feel like something has to be done,” she said, noting that she had even considered getting part-time job at Amazon, despite a health condition that precludes her from work at the distribution center.

Columbus College of Art & Design President Melanie Corn has recognized the terrible economic impact the pandemic has had on artists and arts and culture organizations.

“Although we canceled events to keep our CCAD and greater Columbus communities safe, we remain committed to supporting and promoting our student and alumni artists and designers during this new normal,” she said. “I encourage businesses looking for creative talent to visit our job board at ccad.edu.”

The new normal of which Corn spoke includes a first in the school’s 141-year history — a virtual art fair from April 10 through 12 at ccad.edu/artfair.

All proceeds are to go directly to CCAD artists, she said.

The study found that the majority of arts organizations expect the economic impact to be extremely severe.

Angela Meleca, executive director of Ohio Citizens for the Arts, said the arts community will require safeguarding just like the other nonprofits and small businesses integral to society.

CAPA President and CEO Chad Whittington said the study echoes the concerns and sentiments of the performing arts organization he leads in addition to the greater central Ohio arts community.

“Arts organizations of all sizes as well as individual artists continue to be significantly impacted,” Whittington said. “We recognize there are many individuals, industries, and non-profit sectors that have been impacted by COVID-19

“Like them, we want to make sure that when we get through this — and we will get through this together — the arts community is in a position to continue serving central Ohio and making our community a great place to live.”