Red Roof Inn launches displaced college student housing program, discounts

Columbus-based economy motel chain Red Roof Inn has joined the ranks of American businesses stepping in to help out in response to the coronavirus and its upending of normal daily life.

The chain has targeted college and university students displaced by public health protocols resulting in the ordered eviction of residence halls and dormitories on campuses nationwide with the launch earlier this week of its Student Support Program.

The program offers students a 30 percent discount, per room, for stays at participating locations across the country and was devised to help students who can’t get home find stability and an immediate place to stay.

Mandated closings of schools across the country have left many with nowhere to go, as student housing and meal plans are suspended, company officials said in a statement.

The Ohio State University completed its mandatory student move outs over the weekend, according to published accounts. On-campus housing capacity is about 15,000 students.

Add to the mix travel restrictions and personal and professional obligations, and moving back home or other short-term housing opportunities may not be an option, officials said

“We know there is a real need for students who are scrambling to find a place to stay and may be far away from their hometown and family with nowhere to go,” said Marina MacDonald, the company’s chief marketing officer. “Red Roof has many locations near colleges and universities, and we have created the Student Support Program to provide secure and safe accommodations to give students some stability and peace of mind.”

Students seeking longer term accommodation — seven days or more — also are to receive a $25 Amazon gift card to help with the purchase of essential items.

To participate, students must show valid college identification to receive the 30 percent discount and weekly stay incentive.

Rooms include WiFi access to allow students to be connected and engaged with virtual learning and e-classes during their stays, the statement noted.

The chain’s pet-friendly policy also applies to students traveling with their pets.

Students looking for accommodations close to campuses may book through May 15 and can stay through May 31 using code 627535. The company encouraged students to book directly online, by calling (800) RED-ROOF or by calling or booking at a specific participating property.

Participating locations include Red Roof Inn and Red Roof PLUS+ properties, the press release detailed. For more details on the program and to access the full list of participating properties, visit www.redroof.com and navigate to deals.

The program excludes third-party bookings, is subject to availability and may not be combined with other discounts, the release concluded.

More than 650 properties operate nationally under the brand name. The company also has properties in Canada, Brazil and Japan.