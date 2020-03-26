Ohio chamber offers web resource to businesses dealing with pandemic

Ohio businesses now have another resource for assistance as they weather the uncharted waters of the coronavirus.

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce launched last week a Coronavirus Business Resource page on its website to provide information pertaining to coronavirus outbreak.

“We realize during this unprecedented time that Ohio businesses have questions, we hope to provide those answers,” said Ohio Chamber President and CEO Andrew Doehrel. “Every day there is a new executive order that impacts Ohio businesses as well as new programs to help them.

“We hope to provide that information all in one place.”

The webpage may be found from the Ohio Chamber’s website landing page, via the Coronavirus Business Resources link.

The page includes information on executive orders, SBA loans, tax information, frequently asked questions for businesses and more, chamber officials said.

One particular item on the page that has not garnered too much interest is Ohio Liquor Control’s one-time liquor buyback program.

The state commerce department nearly immediately began offering a one-time liquor buyback option to support bars and restaurants affected by their closure.

Intended to aid establishments that had stocked up on high-proof liquor ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, bars and restaurants may return unopened, high-proof liquor products obtained within the past 30 days to the agency where they purchased the product.

Additionally, the opportunity is also extended to temporary, F2 permitholders for events scheduled through April 6.

The chamber resource also includes an area where Ohio Chamber members can submit information on programs they are offering to other businesses or to the public to help provide relief or assistance.

The page is expected to be updated regularly as new information becomes available.

“We know these are trying times for everyone, we want to provide whatever assistance we can to Ohio businesses,” Doehrel said. “Ohio has been through trying times before and we will make it through this together.”