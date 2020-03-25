Bill would allow some psychologists to write scrips

Bill would allow some psychologists to write scrips

Meant as a tool to bolster Ohioans’ access to mental health, a bill introduced in the Ohio House of Representatives would extend prescription writing authority to doctorate-level psychologists who meet certain standards.

The bill would authorize those mental health professionals to incorporate the prescription of drugs and therapeutic devices into their practices.

“We face a crisis in mental health access across Ohio,” said New Middletown Rep. Don Manning, a Republican.

The extent of the crisis, he told House peers seated for the Health Committee, includes 72 of Ohio’s 88 counties having been designated Mental Health Professional Shortage areas by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“A serious issue, as over 1.5 million Ohioans, or 1 in 4 adults, are in need of mental health treatment,” Manning said during sponsor testimony. “According to the American Academy of Medical Colleges, 60 percent of psychiatrists are over the age of 55 and only 35 percent accept Medicaid.

“Further, according to their respective associations, only 1.3 percent of physician assistants and 2.4 percent of nurse practitioners practice in psychiatry.”

Filed as House Bill 323, the bill is expected to help remedy the workforce shortage.

The bill stipulates the mental health professional must meet the following criteria:

Possess either a Ph.D. or PsyD and be licensed in the state;

Possess a master’s degree in Clinical Psychopharmacology;

Completion of 700 hours of clinical supervision, 350 of which under a psychiatrist;

Successful completion of Psychopharmacology Examination for Psychologists, administered by the Association of State and Provincial Psychology Boards;

Maintain established collaborative relationship with a state licensed physician; and

Application to the State Psychology Board and adherence to all relevant rules and regulations governing the prescription of medications in Ohio.

Columbus psychologist and retired Ohio Psychological Association Professional Affairs Director Bobbie Celeste explained to lawmakers that the growing shortage has been concurrent with a rise in deaths from suicide, drug addiction and overdoses.

“A survey by the Ohio Psychological Association noted that 69 percent of the patients whose presentation was serious enough to warrant a medication referral have to wait five weeks or more to see a psychiatrist, with 17 percent of those waiting more than three months,” Celeste said. “This shortage is most severe in rural areas.”

Once a doctorate-level psychologist has met all of the conditions, that person still would be required to obtain certification every two years from the Ohio Board of Psychology, which would require the completion of 24 hours of continuing education specific to psychopharmacology in addition to current continuing education requirements, the bill requires.

“The benefits of allowing psychologists to prescribe medications in cases of mental illness and substance abuse go beyond cutting the waiting time to see a psychiatrist or supplementing the availability or mental health services across the state,” Manning said. “By the nature of the profession, psychologists know and incorporate a multitude of techniques to deal with addiction and mental illness.

“Allowing psychologists to prescribe medications in conjunction with other methods of treatment already being used will offer a multi-prong approach for situations that require more than what traditional psychological therapies can provide on their own.”

Five states in addition to the U.S. Armed Forces, U.S. Public Health Service and Indian Health Service area all in favor of this prescriptive authority, the lawmaker noted.

HB 323, which had not been scheduled a third hearing at time of publication, has cosponsor support of a single fellow House member.