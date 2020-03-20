Virus fuels surge in business at local gun stores

Shows a nearly empty display shelf for ammunition at the Sportsmen's Warehouse in Meridian, Idaho. A sign at the store alerted customers that the store was limiting the number of firearms and ammunition that people could buy in a given day.

Shows a nearly empty display shelf for ammunition at the Sportsmen's Warehouse in Meridian, Idaho. A sign at the store alerted customers that the store was limiting the number of firearms and ammunition that people could buy in a given day. (Photo: )

Virus fuels surge in business at local gun stores

A New Albany firearms retailer and range operator is limiting sales of ammunition — in some cases — to those who purchase a firearm.

Just as grocery store shelves have been emptied by panicky consumers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, guns and ammunition have been flying off the shelves nationwide.

AimHi Family Firearms Center President Claire Marvin said sales at his business are spurred by fear, but not solely the fear of the virus.

“It’s also being driven by the fact that, ‘Oh, if I don’t get something now, there might not be anything available for a while,’” said Marvin. “Last time we went through this — about 10 years ago, I think — it took a while to catch up.”

After posting the 25-year-old business’ single best day Monday, he said the store is running out of inventory. Marvin said that on a typically busy day the store sells about $15,000 worth of merchandise. Monday the store did $36,000 in sales.

“If it stays like it has for the last four days, I think we’ll be done by Thursday,” Marvin reckoned earlier this week. “Crazy. It’s just crazy. Our shelves are almost empty.

“We’ve sold out just about everything we have.”

Across the nation, firearms and ammunition retailers have seen sales of the items spike in a matter of days. Some purchases are made by people buying their first firearm, while others are existing gun owners adding to their collection or stocking up on ammunition after seeing grocery stores depleted, schools closed and big events canceled, including the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting.

“We’re all in the same boat,” Marvin said of his retail counterparts. “A couple of stores have closed their doors because they’ve got nothing (to sell).”

The Associated Press reported the size of the spike in sales will not be available until next month. FBI data, however, provided that more than 5.5 million background checks were conducted in January and February. Election-year surges in gun sales have become the norm; the start to 2020 has outpaced 2016 by nearly 350,000.

Marvin characterized the sales explosion as “a good problem to have” in light of slumping sales the past three years.

“So, now, we’ve kind of flipped the switch and been caught off guard a bit,” he said of the business. “It’s good to be able to pay off the loans.”

With semi-automatic firearms already sold out, AimHi sales are mostly smaller handguns for self-defense, he said.

“We’re not seeing a run on the AR-style,” Marvin said. “It’s just all 9mm mostly.”

A large number of these first-time buyers also are signing up for classes at AimHi, which offers a variety of courses, including state-approved conceal-carry classes, skill building and an introduction to the AR-15.

“Yeah, we actually are seeing an increase in signing up for our CCW classes,” Marvin said. “We’re having people come in and buying a gun and signing up for a class at the exact same time, which is good to see.” Classes always are scheduled about three months in advance, so staffers haven’t noticed a backlog, he added.

Marvin expects some firearm owners will not be able to purchase all of the ammunition they may want to buy right now.

Likewise, consumers may have wait to purchase a gun, especially if they have a particular one in mind.

“Unless the distributors can get to us and they’re going to have to get here fast,” he said. “Everybody’s jumping through hoops trying to get us product so we can get it to the customer.

Franklinton-area gun shop, Silver Bullet Firearms, declined to comment when contacted for the story. An individual who answered the retailer’s phone, however, acknowledged brisk business.

An AP report contributed to the story.