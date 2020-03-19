Fans hope Sound of Philly studio can become music museum

PHILADELPHIA — What’s the most significant Philadelphia music landmark that needs to be saved?

Last month, Preserve Pennsylvania announced that the John Coltrane house in Strawberry Mansion, where the jazz great composed his 1960 album “Giant Steps,” is under threat. But when it comes to protecting the places where history was made, another imperiled building is unparalleled in its importance to the sophisticated music for which the city became known in the 1960s and 1970s. Its name is synonymous with Philly soul.

That would be Sigma Sound Studios, the recording facility that engineer Joe Tarsia founded in 1968.

There, producers and songwriters Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, and Thom Bell — “The Mighty Three” — oversaw the careers of the O’Jays, Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, the Stylistics, and more.

“It was black music in a tuxedo,” Tarsia said in 2018 at a 50th anniversary celebration. “There was the Motown Sound. The Memphis Sound. The Muscle Shoals Sound. And there was the Sigma Sound.”

Famously, David Bowie recorded “Young Americans” at Sigma in 1974. Bruce Springsteen took the bus from New Jersey to meet him, and teenage fans of the British rock star attained legendary status as the “Sigma Kids.”

A group of Sigma Sound veterans from the studio’s glory days recently joined a younger generation of Philly music lovers and preservationists for a #SaveSigma brainstorming session, to mull the future of the gutted building that has been owned by real estate developers since 2015.

The meeting was called by Max Ochester, the mover-and-shaker owner of the Brewerytown Beats record store and label, an impassioned advocate for the preservation of Philly music.

Ochester wants to not only save the Sigma Sound building, but also turn it into a museum.

“Not a Sigma museum,” he said. “But a Philadelphia music history museum” — an institution sorely lacking in a city that has been home to Marian Anderson, Billie Holiday, Eugene Ormandy, Hall & Oates, Schoolly D, and the War on Drugs.

The Tarsia family sold the business in 2003, and in 2015 developers bought the building and gutted it before construction plans stalled. That same year, a blue historical marker went up, noting that Sigma “was known worldwide for its distinctive sound and recording innovations.”

James Gorecki, the real estate agent who sold it in 2015 to Chinatown-based investors for $1.55 million, estimates that the Sigma building — actually two properties at 210 and 212 N. 12th — is likely worth significantly more than that now. When he asked the owners a year ago if they were interested in selling, he said, the answer was no.

The building itself “is nothing special,” said Toby Seay, a music industry professor at Drexel University, where more than 7,000 Sigma tapes are housed. “But when you walk by it, you think, ‘Wow, on this spot, this happened here.’ There’s something magical about that …

“It’s not a cheap proposition. But it would be a shame if it were to go away, because every place else is already gone.”

For Sigma vets like Arthur Stoppe, an engineer who worked there from the early ’70s through the 1990s, #SaveSigma holds out hope that the studio where they helped make history might have a future as a place of experience and learning for music fans.

“I’ve been dreading it every time I walk down the street. Is the building still there?” he said. “Now, after tonight, we know there’s a chance that it just may stay there. It’s a good thing to hear.”