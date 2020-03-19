Entrepreneurial ‘lark’ now a successful B&B in Bexley

Entrepreneurial ‘lark’ now a successful B&B in Bexley

We did it on a lark,” Lesli Mautz says of the decision she and her husband Mike made in 2013 to purchase a Bexley apartment building and turn it into a welcoming retreat for central Ohio visitors.

The idea of opening Bexley Bed + Breakfast originated with Mike, she says, who at the time was working as an accountant in the health-care industry. Mike has since retired from the corporate world in favor of a career in renovating and selling houses.

Lesli retired shortly before the decision was made to become an innkeeper. After 30-plus years, she left her position as a hearing officer with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services in 2012.

The entrepreneurial bug kicked in when the couple realized their community had little to offer in the way of tourist lodging. They purchased an apartment building at 519 S. Drexel Ave. and set about to create their new home and business. It took 16 months to remodel the building after a zoning variance was granted by the city, but the result has been worth the effort, Lesli says.

While the Mautz’s reside on the second and third floors of the 4,000-square-foot house, Bexley Bed + Breakfast has five guest bedrooms on the main floor. Each guest room is named for a vibrant U.S. city: San Francisco, Columbus, Miami, Chicago and New York.

“I wanted something with energy. Calling them one, two, three, four, five, would be boring,” Mautz says, adding that the names are great conversation starters for guests.

Those guests have included Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead, a government official from a small African country who was traveling to speak at the United Nations, and many job candidates who traveled to the area to interview at Capital University or the Columbus School for Girls, Mautz says.

“We’ve gotten to be a lot of (those) people’s first friend in the community,” the Ohio State University graduate adds.

Mautz says she enjoys finding the common threads to facilitate conversation among her guests.

“Everyone has a story,” Mautz says. “I love helping people make connections.”

The bed and breakfast is less than a block from the main entrance of Capital University and within walking distance to restaurants, boutiques and the historic Drexel Theater. Each room offers a queen-size bed, a desk and chair, wall-mounted LCD television, Wi-Fi service and a private bathroom with heated floors and towel racks.

Continental breakfasts are served in the home’s gathering room and feature freshly-baked sweet and savory breakfast goods, cereal and seasonal fruit along with hard-boiled eggs, yogurt and cheese. French press coffee, tea and juices also are available for guests.

Mautz says the bed and breakfast hosts an average of about a thousand guests per year.

“People are still discovering us,” she says. “We have a lot of repeat guests – which is wonderful.”