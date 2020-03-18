Expanded census efforts target non-English speakers

As invitations soliciting responses to the 2020 Census began hitting mailboxes last week, the U.S. Census Bureau announced residents may respond in more languages than ever before.

The federal agency has estimated that more than 99 percent of the nation’s households are to be able to respond to the once-a-decade population count online or by phone in the language they speak at home.

“By giving households the option to respond online or by phone in English and 12 additional languages, we are giving residents the tools they need to be counted and encouraging them to shape their futures,” bureau Director Steven Dillingham said.

The invitations include an insert in 12 non-English languages, inviting people to respond online or by phone in their language, officials said.

The languages, ranked by the number of limited-English-speaking households according to American Community Survey data collected from 2012 to 2016, include Spanish, Chinese (Simplified Chinese online and by phone in Mandarin and Cantonese), Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Arabic, Tagalog, Polish, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese and Japanese.

About 13 million households — roughly 9 percent — are expected to receive invitations in both English and Spanish. These bilingual invitations will go to all households in census tracts —areas with about 4,000 households — where 20 percent or more of the households primarily speak Spanish, according to American Community Survey data collected from 2013 to 2017.

Households in areas less likely to respond online will also receive a paper questionnaire with the initial invitation, a press release detailed.

Officials explained that starting April 8, households that have not yet responded are to receive a paper questionnaire. Households receiving bilingual invitations are to receive bilingual English/ Spanish paper questionnaires.

In mid-May, census takers nationwide — many bilingual — plan to visit households that have yet to respond to collect responses in person.

Additionally, the bureau is expected to provide video guides narrated in 59 non-English languages, including American Sign Language, to help people respond online and print guides written in the 59 non-English languages to help people complete the English paper questionnaire.

Guides also are available in Braille and large print English. Telephone Display Device (TDD) 844-467-2020 will also be available for people who have hearing impairments.

The bureau last week began offering live, non-English help by phone between 7 and 2 a.m. EDT.