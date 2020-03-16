Local nurseries prepare for busy season

Temperatures throughout the region — both air and soil — are flirting with the low 50s, which means the growing season is nigh.

And by the looks of business at local nurseries and garden centers, a significant number of backyard gardeners and landscape hobbyists are readying themselves for the work ahead.

Tami Hamilton, assistant manager at Strader’s Garden Center in Grove City, said the business is fully stocked and ready to go.

In addition to lawn treatments, she said the garden center has cool weather annuals, such as pansies, and grass seed for lawns that may require a little more work early this season.

According to podcaster and broadcast host of In the Garden with Ron Wilson, all eyes should be on the local 10-day weather forecast.

“We’ve just got to be prepared,” Wilson said in a recent podcast, “watching what’s going on.”

When temperatures, especially those of a yard’s soil, are consistently 55 degrees for a five-day stretch, weed growth begins and pre-emergent lawn products need to be applied.

If it’s applied too late, the yard pests will have germinated and show up with restored grass growth. Apply it too early, he said, and weeds may show up late in the season.

“Remember how important it is to watch the temperatures — air and soil temperatures — as we work our way through the spring season,” Wilson said, noting most home gardeners have a tendency to forget about the latter.

He recommended online resources, often provided by lawn care industry brand names, that provide pinpoint data for an area as precise as a ZIP Code.

“The frost-free date, I really don’t worry about it anymore,” Wilson said. “We used to make a big deal about it, worrying about those air temperatures.

“We can always cover (affected) plants.”

Other than a general reference point, however, it isn’t as crucial as it once was, he said.

“The frost-free date means it’s a safe bet for planting tender annuals,” he continued.

The date represents the average chance of getting frost on that date or later is 50 percent or less.

“So, you still have a chance of getting a frost after your frost-free date.”

He said nursery stock, such as trees and shrubs, may be planted anytime as long as the soil is workable.

“Thirty degrees, 40 degrees, 50 degrees? You can plant,” he said.

In addition to keeping an eye on the weather, he said the three best things for a “yardener” to know are: Hardiness Zone (6 in central Ohio), frost-free date and soil temperature.

At Oakland Nursery, in northeast Columbus, the store just wrapped up its weeklong Spring Fling, which featured raffles, activities and sale items to bring out customers.

Mark Reiner, company vice president, said once the grass starts turning green, the customers almost automatically show up at the nursery, which marks its 80th year in business this year.

He admitted the mild winter contributed to a little more foot traffic during the offseason.

As for what’s new for the season ahead, Reiner said it’s all about tropical foliage instead of the typical flats of flowers.

“There’s been an uptick in interest in tropical plants,” he said. “Of course, these plants are annuals here.”

He said horticultural breakthroughs have resulted in a lot of new varieties of plants, such as hibiscus and the mandevilla vine.

Reiner said it’s an interesting change of pace to have more tropical plants around the garden center.

He said the nursery also carries an exclusive four-step lawn treatment produced by the parent company of former retailer The Andersons that costs two-thirds the price of the popular national brand.