Virus’ legal implications spread into workplace

As reported cases and the number of deaths from the coronavirus climbs in New York City and Los Angeles, the reality of the virus’ impact on everyday life, including the workplace, has become apparent in affected areas.

Federal workplace rules and applicable state and local laws stipulate employers have a general duty to provide employees with safe workplace conditions that are “free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm,” the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 provides.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines advise employers to develop a plan to respond to a coronavirus outbreak at varying levels of severity.

Additionally, employers should prepare to refine their business response plans as needed.

For the general public, the immediate health risk from coronavirus is considered low, CDC officials say. The federal agency and its partners, however, are expected to monitor national and international data on illness severity, share the results of the findings, and make additional recommendations as needed.

CDC officials advise using the centers’ guidance in determining risks of the virus to prevent stigma and discrimination in the workplace.

“Do not make determinations of risk based on race or country of origin, and be sure to maintain confidentiality of people with confirmed COVID-19,” the CDC instructs.

Attorneys from the employment section of international law firm DLA Piper recognize that in the event of a pandemic, employers may require employees to wear personal protective equipment, such as a face mask.

“If that time comes, employers will need to be aware of the need to accommodate employees with disabilities who require specific types of personal protective equipment (i.e. non-latex gloves),” the attorneys write. “Unfortunately for companies in the U.S. and elsewhere, the very measures that are designed to protect workers may result in a slowdown of the speed at which employees can work.

“Employers and employees would undoubtedly face a slowdown at work simply by requiring employees to change in and out of protective wear and keep a high level of personal hygiene to ensure no cross-contamination.”

In addition, employers would need to be aware of wage-and-hour issues triggered by the changing in and out of such protective wear.

In the event of a pandemic, DLA Piper advises employers to engage in discussions with employees regarding:

The responsibility of management to remove sick people from the workplace or to provide adequate systems of isolation;

The appropriate personal protective gear to provide workers;

Whether management will provide protection, such as immunization against the coronavirus, when available; and

Creating worker committees to discuss workplace safety concerns, including potentially sensitive personnel (i.e. pregnant workers, breastfeeding workers, elderly workers, workers requesting leave after bereavement).

“Employers should evaluate workplace emergency response protocols and consider what, if any, modifications are necessary to address a potential coronavirus pandemic,” attorneys continue. “Protocols should include contact information for employer representatives who can provide additional information to workers about how the coronavirus may impact their safety in the workplace.”

Most importantly, DLA Piper advises employers keep themselves informed, relying on CDC updates, and maintaining an open dialogue with all levels of employees about their coronavirus concerns, while keeping the workplace as safe and clean as possible in order to limit any potential spread of the virus.