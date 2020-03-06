State lawmakers propose ‘Stand your ground’ law

Supporters of a bill that would remove a citizen’s duty to retreat when confronted by an assailant threatening his life say the change could mean the difference between life and death.

Ohio law currently requires citizens who are carrying or have immediate access to a firearm to retreat as far as possible and then warn the criminal of their intention to shoot.

The concept of an appropriate retreat is vague at best, retired U.S. Army combat veteran Jeffrey Upton told lawmakers at a recent hearing of House Bill 381.

“Delay can sometimes be fatal,” Upton said. “Overzealous prosecutors have sometimes argued that the defendant should have retreated even farther.

“These trials, even if they end in acquittal, are very costly and destroy defendants’ lives.”

He said he never believed he’d have to continue to fight for Americans’ freedoms upon returning from two tours in Iraq.

“This is truly disheartening and puzzling as to why there are fellow Americans willing to give up the freedoms that our nation’s veterans have given life and limb for,” he continued. “It is actually very disrespectful to our service and sacrifice for which we gave.”

HB 381 stipulates that a person who is not engaged in illegal activity has no duty to retreat from a place the person is lawfully present before using or threatening to use reasonable force — including deadly force — in self-defense, defense of another or defense of that person’s residence.

Even in circumstances when an alternative course of action is available, an individual would be justified in using reasonable or deadly force, according to the bill. Otherwise, the individual must reasonably believe that such force is necessary to defend himself or another person from any actual or imminent use of unlawful force or believe that such force is necessary to prevent or halt the commission of a forcible felony.

Middletown Rep. Candice Keller, a Republican joint sponsor of the bill said her rationale was three-fold.

“For the safety of Ohio citizens, to provide protections for those who are lawfully exercising their Second Amendment rights while defending themselves or their families and to reaffirm and further codify that our Second Amendment rights, the right to defend ourselves and our families from attackers, is not only a God-given right, as declared by our constitution, but a God-given responsibility,” she told members of the Criminal Justice Committee.

HB 381 expands the following circumstances in which a person is presumed to have acted in self-defense or defense of another to include:

The assailant is unlawfully entering the business of the person using or threatening to use deadly force or any place the person using or threatening to use deadly force is lawfully present;

The assailant is by force or threat removing another person against the other person’s will from a place the person using or threatening to use deadly force is lawfully present; and

The person using or threatening deadly force knows or has reason to believe that the previous conditions exist.

“From the very outset of our country, self-defense and the ability to stand your ground was a key tenet in the minds of the founders,” Keller continued. “John Locke, an influential 17th century political figure, was a major influence in many of our founding documents, including the reason why the majority of the States are stand your ground states versus following the duty to retreat as found in English Common Law.”

HB 381 includes provisions for immunity in both tort and criminal offenses for an individual who stands his ground.

The bill provides that a person who uses or threatens to use reasonable force, including deadly force, in accordance with the bill’s provisions is immune from arrest, the filing of criminal charges, criminal prosecution, or civil action arising from the person’s use or threatened use of reasonable force, including deadly force.

In such instances, attorney Sarah Makiwrote for the Ohio Legislative Service Commission, the court must award reasonable attorney’s fees, court costs, compensation for loss of income, and all expenses incurred by a defendant in a civil action if the court finds that the defendant is immune from criminal prosecution or civil action for the use or threatened use of reasonable force.

“For purposes of a criminal offense, a law enforcement officer may use standard investigating procedures for investigating the use or threatened use of force, including deadly force, but the officer must not arrest a person for the use or threatened use of force unless the officer has probable cause to believe that the person’s use or threatened use of force was not justified under the bill’s provisions,” she noted.

An additional provision stipulates a pretrial immunity hearing.

“This bill would backstop Ohio’s best citizens, the law-abiding gun owners when facing a potentially life-threatening situation,” said fellow joint sponsor Rep. Ron Hood, R-Ashville. “This bill is widely supported by the Second Amendment community across Ohio and we believe that such a law would make criminals afraid to commit violent crime again in this state.”

Nineteen House members have signed on as cosponsors of the bill, which had not been scheduled a third hearing at time of publication.