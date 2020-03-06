Plain City baseball bat company to expand into gloves, helmets, cleats

For more than two decades, Plain City-based Phoenix Bats has been an “outlier” in the baseball equipment industry, according to Brian Chenetski, the company’s sales manager.

The manufacturer has been among the few companies to sell wooden bats to professional and amateur players and coaches without a full line of baseball gear, he said.

That, however, is about to change.

Phoenix Bats will release its first metal baseball bat later this year and, over the course of the next five years, will unveil other gear such as gloves, helmets and cleats.

“(It’s) tough to be successful just selling wood baseball bats,” Chenetski said. “2020 is really a year of big evolution for us.”

It’s a big change for a company that got its start because of vintage baseball.

Charley Trudeau started Phoenix Bats in 1996 as a way to make hard-to-find, vintage-style wooden bats for his old-time baseball team, the Ohio Village Muffins, which plays the game based on the rules and customs of the way the game was played in the 1860s, according to Chenetski.

“As word and interest about the wooden bats began to spread around the league, Charley’s one-time project began to turn into a passion and a dream: to consistently produce the highest quality wooden baseball bat on the market,” according to the company website.

In 2000, Phoenix Bats became an approved bat vendor for Major League Baseball and, for the next dozen years, supplied free bats to professional players to give the brand greater exposure, according to Chenetski.

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers was among the players who used the company’s bats, he said, including in 2012, the year Cabrera won his first most valuable player award. That season Cabrera also became the first player in 45 years to win a triple crown when he led the American League in home runs, RBIs and batting average.

After 2012, Phoenix Bats shifted away from giving free bats to MLB players partly because star athletes would often sign on with larger, multinational competitors.

“We kind of got to a point that we were with enough brand equity that we don’t have to give stuff away for free,” Chenetski added.

Instead, he said, the company started selling its bats to players in Minor League Baseball.

Phoenix Bats underwent a few ownership changes as the company evolved. Trudeau left the manufacturer to focus on his own carpentry work, according to Chenetski.

The majority owners now are Scott Hinsch, a retired banker, of Piqua, and Seth Cramer, who teaches at The Ohio State University, while Joel Armbruster, the company president in charge of daily operations, is a minority owner, according to Chenetski.

The company makes about 17,000 wooden bats every year and was named after the phrase about the phoenix rising from the ashes because wood bats have often been made from ash trees, Chenetski said.

That type of wood, however, has become less popular over the years due to infestation of the Emerald ash borer, a type of beetle that feeds on ash trees, and the rising popularity of other types of wood bats, he said.

Professional players often choose to use maple wooden bats these days because that type of wood is denser than many other types and creates powerful hits, while ash bats provide players more control of where they want to hit the ball, according to the company website.

Birch bats are the “sweet spot in the middle,” Chenetski said, because they offer the same hitting power as maple bats and the same control as ash bats.

The company works with wood mills in New York, Pennsylvania and Canada that provide special billets, or cylinder-shaped wood, that are cut into bats in two minutes using a special cutting machine the company purchased in 2004.

There are additional steps for professional player’s bats, including a adding a special stain and clear coating that leagues require, according to Chenetski.

He said selling wood bats can be a challenge because of customer perception. For example, he said, an inexperienced player could break one of his bats on a terrible first swing, but believe the bat was to blame.

The company has five employees, including two who work part time, at its 6,000-square-foot facility. Chenetski noted that people who visit the facility are often surprised to learn it’s the company’s only location.

“We’re small but mighty,” Chenetski said.