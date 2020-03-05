Study finds most of county’s garbage could be recycled, composted

The food waste and cardboard Franklin County residents are tossing into garbage bins present the greatest area for improvement for landfill diversion, a study commissioned by the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio determined this week.

The new report found that up to 76 percent of the material currently being sent to the Franklin County Sanitary Landfill could be recycled or composted.

The waste-characterization study was completed last year by Cascadia Consulting Group and MSW Consultants, a press release announcing the results detailed.

During the study period, 180 commercial and residential trash samples — 39,000 pounds in total — were collected and analyzed.

Materials were sorted into 64 categories and evaluated based on their weight, material type and recyclability to determine what is thrown away and how much of it has the potential to be diverted from the landfill.

The three most prevalent items in the county’s waste stream are food scraps (15 percent), corrugated cardboard (10 percent) and compostable items and fiber (9 percent) — all items that can either be recovered through currently offered programs or have the potential to be captured and diverted if new programs and services were established, officials said.

“While we weren’t surprised to learn that so much food was coming to the landfill, we remain committed to decreasing landfill disposal of all types of materials, and we’re already at work helping to support rescuing edible food and redirecting it to families and individuals in need,” said authority Innovations and Programs Director Kyle O’Keefe. “We’re also working to increase opportunities for composting of inedible food and encouraging waste reduction practices to avoid the creation of waste in the first place.”

The other most commonly found recyclable or compostable items in Franklin County’s waste stream are:

Magazines, newspapers and other paper – 8 percent;

Bulky and durable goods – 7 percent;

Construction and demolition, plastic containers, wood pallets and textiles – 4 percent each; and

Yard waste – 3 percent.

Combined, these items make up 68 percent or 772,234 tons of the material being landfilled, officials said.

The study found that of the 76 percent of the material currently sent to the landfill which could be recycled or composted, 41 percent could be diverted today through existing programs and an additional 35 percent has the potential to be diverted with new programs and infrastructure.

SWACO reported in November that the county had reached a 50 percent diversion rate —one of the highest rates in the Midwest and exceeding the national average, the press release outlined. The county, however, still landfills in excess of a million tons of waste every year.

SWACO has adjusted its goal by another 25 percent, seeking a 75 percent diversion rate.

The authority expects to employ data gathered from the study to create new diversion programs.

In the last year alone, SWACO introduced Recycle Right, Make a Difference campaign,

Residential Recycling Cart Initiative, Community Consortium Program and the Central Ohio Food Waste Initiative, all new programs with the aims of convincing more residents to recycle more of the materials generated at home, reducing school cafeteria food waste and promoting food-scrap composting at home and at area businesses.

The study also assessed the value of the materials being landfilled and which are currently accepted for recycling through the county’s curbside, drop-off and other recycling programs at about $23 million.

“It’s easy to connect how reducing our waste and increasing our recycling is good for the environment, but what isn’t always immediately obvious is the economic benefit of recycling too,” O’Keefe said. “When we throw away items that have the potential to be recycled, we miss the opportunity to create the jobs needed to turn those materials into new products as well as the millions of dollars that could be reinvested right here in the central Ohio region.”

The authority is expected to launch later this year new educational programs for capturing and recovering food waste, including funding drop-off composting sites in a number of cities in the county.

New resources for area businesses to start and expand recycling programs are also planned for release.