Ohio maple syrup producers on pace for strong season

Ohio maple syrup producers are having a second consecutive year with above-average sap yields thanks to near-perfect weather conditions. The producers, however, are having to alter their tapping strategies due to changing weather patterns in recent years.

Ohio maple syrup producers are expected to have a sweet harvest this year thanks to ideal conditions for producing sap in recent months.

Temperatures this winter have been mostly below freezing overnight and above freezing during the day — excellent conditions for getting the sap to flow, said Gary Graham, maple syrup specialist at The Ohio State University Extension.

“This year the weather has been perfect. It’s just been great conditions,” he said.

Many producers this season have already surpassed their sap collection totals from last year, Graham said, and weather forecasts seem promising for the remainder of the season.

While conditions for maple syrup producers have been good this winter, the producers have had to adjust their strategies in recent years due to changing weather patterns, which have become more unpredictable than they have been in the past, he said.

“The weather has been absolutely weird,” said Graham. “It’s the new normal.”

Producers traditionally started tapping trees to collect the sap by early or mid-February, but that could be too late for some producers, Graham said.

“Things aren’t the same as they were 15 years ago,” he said. “You just can’t go by the calendar or by a date. You have to go when conditions are right.”

Producers, therefore, often may need to tap trees as early as January because the earliest sap flows are the strongest, Graham said.

The changing weather patterns can also play a role in how long producers can collect the sap, according to Graham.

The season typically ends when the weather warms up enough to cause the buds on the maple tree to break open “and that is when the sap will take on an off flavor due to increased level of carbohydrates introduced into the sap,” Graham said.

Maple syrup producers in southern Ohio were more likely to start in January this year because of the region’s warmer temperatures, said Jenn Freeman, a board member of the Ohio Maple Producers Association.

There was more variation, however, with when producers in the northern part of the state started tapping trees in their sugar bushes.

“It was kind of all over the board in this region,” she said.

Freeman, who owns and operates Richards Maple Products in Chardon, about 30 miles east of Cleveland, tapped 600 trees in her two wooded areas on the third weekend in February.

She said she expects to yield the same amount of syrup as last season’s totals, which turned out to be high despite a slow start, she said.

“This year we’re starting off great,” Freeman said. “It looks like we’re in for a big season.”

Freeman typically buys thousands of gallons of syrup in bulk year-round from other companies to produce her company’s line of maple products, which includes dressings and barbecue sauce, but she said she didn’t have to buy as much bulk syrup last year because her trees produced more sap than usual. She’s hoping for the same this year.

Statewide, producers had an excellent season last year, Graham said, because the weather was consistent enough to extract the sap until the second week of April.

“The season was exceptionally long,” said Graham.

He added that some producers last year even ran out of firewood for the machines used to convert the sap into syrup.

In comparison, producers struggled to collect sap the two previous seasons because the mild weather was not accompanied by many nights with below freezing temperatures, he said.

Having a good sap season can be beneficial to Ohio’s economy. The maple syrup industry has an annual $5 million economic impact on the state’s economy, according to the Ohio Maple Producers Association.

Graham said the industry’s economic contributions could be the same or higher this year because there are more producers and syrup production is higher compared to recent years.

Ohio once ranked as fourth or fifth in maple syrup production in the nation, but dropped to eighth place, with nearly 94,000 gallons of syrup produced, in the 2017 Census of Agriculture from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The numbers, however, are skewed because the U.S. Department of Agriculture does not get production totals from all of the producers in Ohio because the federal agency doesn’t contact producers with 250 or fewer taps and those producers make up a large share of the state’s producers, Graham said.