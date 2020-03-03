Proposal would allow state input into counties’ inspectors general

Independent oversight at the local level is the essence of bill committee members in the Ohio House of Representatives considered during a scheduled hearing last week.

Westlake Rep. Dave Greenspan, a Republican, has championed the measure, working with the state auditor, attorney general and Office of the Inspector General to provide Ohio counties the ability to request establishment of a county inspector general’s office to investigate fraud, waste and corruption.

Filed as House Bill 311, the measure would allow county boards of commissioners to request, by resolution, appointment of such an inspector general.

Modelled after the state inspector general, its county counterpart would provide the same function, Greenspan said.

Among the duties given to a county inspector general under the bill are receiving ethics complaints regarding county agency operations, conducting ethics investigations of the management and operation of agencies, reporting suspected crimes or wrongdoings committed by county officers or employees and preparing reports of investigations upon their completion.

“The most important part of the office of inspector general, whether at the state or county level, is its independence — independence in hiring, independence in firing, independence in oversight and independence in funding,” the lawmaker said during sponsor testimony before the committee. “HB 311 addresses these issues by creating an independent State Commission for County Inspector General Services,” which would consist of the Ohio attorney general, state auditor, secretary of state, treasurer, and the lieutenant governor.

“The commission would be responsible for approving, appointing, overseeing and terminating county inspectors general.”

Ohio Inspector General Randall Meyer explained the role of an inspector general has expanded broadly since creation of the first in 1777, as recommended by President George Washington.

“Other than in military departments, the first office of inspector general was established by an act of Congress and created an initial 12 offices,” Meyer told lawmakers. “Today, there are 73 federal offices of inspectors general.

“The trend soon spread to the state and local levels. There are currently 136 non-federal offices of inspectors general operating in 33 states.”

Cuyahoga County’s own inspector general also offered testimony in support of the legislation last week.

Inspector General Mark Griffin said since 2015 his office has found over $65 million in untracked development loans — over $7 million in challenged or improper costs, helped precipitate more than $2.5 million in additional uncollected taxes and made more than a dozen law enforcement referrals.

“Perhaps most importantly, we have worked to create a culture of compliance in order to prevent ethical violations,” he said. “Despite the comments of the critics, the vast, vast majority of public employees are outstanding employees who want to — and in fact do — do the right thing. However, public ethics laws can be extremely complicated and far more stringent than the private sector.

“Practices that are common in the private sector can be violations in the public. So, rather than only investigate violations after they happen, we try to prevent violations by providing pro-active ethics opinions, annual ethics training, regular ethics emails and videos.”

Greenspan said adding checks and balances through an optional county inspector general should benefit taxpayers and improve Ohio communities.

“Elected officials and other public servants are entrusted with ensuring that programs, services and projects are performed and implemented with highest level of integrity,” the lawmaker concluded. “This bill, while permissive in its implementation, is simply designed to provide a standardized protocol … .”

HB 311 had not been scheduled subsequent hearing at time of publication.