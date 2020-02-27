Love in every cup: New downtown coffee cafe has charitable aspirations

Love in every cup: New downtown coffee cafe has charitable aspirations

Sandwiched among law offices, an Irish pub, a wedding chapel and a Subway restaurant on a South High Street city block, a new coffee shop and bistro wants little more than to send each patron out the door with a smile.

It may sound hokey, but Rob Webb — founder and CEO of Just Love Coffee Café — has more than proven his charitable bona fides, having thought up the idea of a for-profit venture that exists to help individuals with the costs associated with international adoption.

According to the company’s website, Webb got the idea while calculating his family’s own expenses associated with the adoption of two children from Ethiopia in 2009.

Blythe Dixon, local and digital marketing coordinator for the company, said Webb started an e-commerce concept coffee roasting business with about 36 percent of bag sales going back to adoptive families that register for the affiliate program.

“Then, at our local roasterie, here in Tennessee, people would come in and ask for coffee, so it just kind of organically grew into a coffee shop concept that we started franchising,” Dixon told The Daily Reporter. “That’s how we made it all the way to Columbus.”

The company takes seriously the Just Love brand with the logo pressed into each one of the scrumptious Belgian waffles, sandwiches and wraps made, warmed or toasted on the café’s signature waffle irons.

Ask general manager Corin Hale, who has mastered the irons.

“The fact that we cook everything on waffle irons tickles me pink,” she said.

The trick was adopted to create a quirky, food truck vibe, according to the website.

Open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends, the café, situated at 303 S. High St., serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Soup, a number of salads and snacks round out the menu.

A full kitchen is a rarity among coffee shops, Hele said.

“I love the fact that I have a full menu,” she added.

Patrons must, too. In the few weeks Just Love has been open, she said the café has already cultivated regulars.

“It’s a great location,” she said. “We’re right across the street from the courthouse.”

Hale said lunch is fairly busy, but she and the staff of seven strive to maintain a calm atmosphere.

The sound system plays classical music when turned on. Otherwise, conversations among the patrons fill the dining area.

Dixon said the Just Love atmosphere is something the company works hard to establish in each of the stores.

“At the local level, we want everyone who comes in to feel like they belong and that they’re cared about,” she said. “Our mission is to be a catalyst for love.

“That’s a pretty big commitment.”

Saturday’s grand opening, of which 10 percent of all sales is to be donated to the Ronald McDonald House, fits the bill.

Hale said her customers are very excited about the social partnership Webb envisioned in the company’s formation.

“Everyone’s been super excited about us being here,” she said.

As for the coffee, both women cast a vote for the white chocolate tiramisu, one of Just Love’s signature lattes, as their favorite drink.

Dixon gives all of the credit to their roastmaster, Jason Smith.

“He lives, eats, breathes and sleeps coffee,” she said. “He’s amazing.”

She said there is a lot of care put into growing each bean.

“Jason makes sure that we form relationships with farmers that are fair,” Dixon said. “Even if they don’t have their fair-trade or organic certifications yet, he makes sure those things are happening and that people are getting fairly compensated.”

She said the company has developed a relationship with a coffee grower in Honduras that has benefitted an entire community.

Keith Atieh purchased the franchise and operates the local café.