Proposed traffic safety legislation may invite First Amendment challenge

A committee in the Ohio House of Representatives last week took up a bill that may run counter to the beliefs of the state’s Amish population, despite the intended effect of protecting individuals while travelling in animal-drawn vehicles.

That’s the take of the Ohio Legislative Service Commission in its initial analysis of House Bill 501, which proposes changes to the current requirements that apply to animal-drawn vehicles, such as lighting, display of the slow-moving vehicle (or SMV) sign and application of reflective tape.

The bill, jointly sponsored by Republican Reps. Scott Wiggam of Wooster and Darrell Kick of Loudonville, would require display of the following at all times while operating an animal-drawn vehicle on a street or highway:

At least one white lamp to the front;

Two red lamps to the rear;

One yellow flashing light to the rear;

An SMV emblem to the rear; and

Micro-prism reflective tape to the rear (in red, amber, white, or silver).

The requirement for the display of lights during daylight hours is a significant departure from current law, which only requires use of lights from sunset to sunrise.

A flashing yellow light is to be mounted on the highest part of the rear of a buggy, pony cart or other animal-drawn vehicle, according to the bill.

Additionally, these vehicles would be required to display a new type of reflective tape that provides a higher visibility.

The lawmakers cited data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which recorded more than 120 crashes involving animal drawn vehicles last year — most occurring after dark.

“Many of Ohio’s districts, including our own, are home to rural communities that travel by animal-drawn buggies,” Wiggam said in prepared remarks. “As a result, these individuals are not as visible as traditional vehicles and this poses a risk to both parties.

“This bill aims to increase the safety of citizens who travel by both traditional cars and animal-drawn buggies. This is good legislation that will save both Amish lives and English tears.”

In the Ohio Legislative Service Commission’s analysis of HB501, a comment cited the First Amendment of both the U.S. and Ohio constitutions and their prohibition of governments from enacting laws that prohibit the free exercise of religion.

“A person with a sincerely held religious belief may be able to challenge a law that infringes upon their free exercise of that belief,” attorney Helena Volzer wrote for the commission, referring to Amish belief that eschews modern technology in the adherents’ pursuit to live in harmony with God.

She cited a Minnesota case in which Amish citizens were cited for failing to use the SMV emblem required by state law.

“They successfully challenged that law,” Volzer wrote. “The Minnesota Supreme Court, in interpreting a provision of Minnesota’s Constitution, which is similar to Ohio’s, considered the state’s compelling interest in public safety and whether a less restrictive alternative existed.

“The court found that use of reflective tape and a lantern was a sufficient alternative to the use of the SMV emblem.”

End result: Amish citizens could not be charged with a violation of the statute and charges were dismissed.

“Current Ohio law requires an animal-drawn vehicle to at all times be equipped with an SMV emblem, alternate reflective material, or both,” Volzer continued. “By affording an alternative to the SMV emblem, the existing law may withstand a First Amendment challenge.

“However, the bill eliminates this alternative by requiring animal-drawn vehicles to display both the SMV emblem and micro-prism reflective tape at all times.”

“We’ve looked at this issue for many years and have kept an open dialogue throughout,” Kick said. “After consulting with the Amish, English, and law enforcements communities, we have decided it is time to update our laws.

“With new technology, we can implement changes that are less intrusive to religious freedoms, yet promote safety across the board for all Ohioans.”

HB 501, which awaits a first hearing in committee, has won cosponsor support of seven House members.