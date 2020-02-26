Chihuly creations inspire Columbus Symphony’s Bartók performance

Chihuly creations inspire Columbus Symphony’s Bartók performance

“The Chihuly Festival: Bluebeard’s Castle,” on the program for this weekend’s Columbus Symphony Orchestra performances at the Ohio Theatre, marries the expressionism of composer Béla Bartók with the sheer spectacle of artist Dale Chihuly’s glass sculptures.

“Bluebird’s Castle,” the one-act opera composed by Bartók, is inspired by the legend of Bluebeard, a nobleman known for marrying beautiful women who end up mysteriously vanishing thereafter.

“As the wealthy and powerful nobleman presents his castle to his new bride for the first time, each shadowy, new door reveals a mysterious secret from his past represented visually on stage by stunning Chihuly glass sculptures,” Broadway World reported.

The staging this weekend will be the fifth time the Chihuly Festival has been presented.

The symphony promises an intense, emotional performance, calling it a one-of-kind experience.

After expressing misgivings about allowing his new bride Judith to unlock the seven doors within in his fortress, Bluebeard acquiesces and asks that she not question him about what the doors hide from sight, program notes provide.

Judith finds a blood-stained torture chamber behind the first door, while doors two through five reveal a weapons cache, a treasury, a secret garden and Bluebeard’s vast dukedom.

He asks her to stop before she unlocks the sixth door, but she continues. The sixth door hides a lake filled with tears, prompting Judith to accuse her new husband of killing his previous wives.

Door No. 7 reveals three of Bluebeard’s previous wives, who emerge bejeweled and similarly dressed, according to program notes. The duke praises each of his former wives before turning to Judith who begs him to stop.

Her cries come too late, however, as Judith — now bejeweled and dressed in a fashion to similar to the dead women — falls in line behind them before disappearing and the seventh door closing.

Music Director Rossen Milanov is slated to conduct the symphony. Guest vocalists are Nancy Maultsby and Mark Schnaible.

The program also includes a performance of Strauss’ Death and Transfiguration.

Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Ohio Theatre. Tickets may be purchased online or at the CBUSArts Ticket Center.