Report: Columbus office market had a robust year in 2019

Last year was a very good year for central Ohio office building owners.

The region experienced a five-year high in net absorption for office space.

The area also finished the year strong — the lowest office vacancy rate of the year occurred in the fourth quarter, according to real estate services firm CBRE.

Net absorption is the net change between how much office space is vacated compared to how much space is leased. Positive absorption is when there is a bigger gain in leasing than an increase in vacancy.

Last year the Columbus area had a positive net absorption of 843,369 square feet, according to a report from CBRE. Office space vacancy fell 3.7 percent in 2019.

Much of growth can be attributed to office space activity in the suburbs.

“The suburbs accounted for 78 percent of leasing activity in (the fourth quarter), indicating tenant demand in the suburbs is growing,” according the report.

One of the biggest moves of the year was Quantum Health moving from Worthington Crosswoods to a new home on Blazer Parkway in Dublin.

That move accounted for 160,000 square feet of positive net absorption.

On the downside, giant shipping firm DHL exited its Polaris Parkway office, “leaving a significant negative absorption in the Polaris submarket,” according to the report.

The Polaris area had a negative absorption of 83,775 square feet, according to the report. There is also 145,160 square feet of office space under construction in that area.

“Vacancy (in the suburbs) has remained consistent in 2019, finishing the year at 15.1 percent,” the report noted.

Suburban leasing rates in the fourth quarter remained steady at $18.94 per square foot.

“More product is expected to be completed in the beginning of 2020, adding premium space to the suburban areas,” the report noted.

Rates for the entire region also remained steady at $19.70 per square foot.

The downtown Columbus office market was “less active in Q4,” according to the report, accounting for 22 percent of all leasing activity in the region in the fourth quarter.

“Vacancy rates remained stable and 2019 net absorption totaled 298,670 square feet,” according to the report.

Looking ahead to the remainder of this year, the report expects continued growth in the central Ohio office market.

White Castle completed its new headquarters last year on Goodale Boulevard and more new office space is being built at the site.

“The office space there is 67 percent pre-leased, leaving 22,000 square feet still available. The product is expected to be completed in Q2 2020,” according to the report.

Other significant projects in the construction pipeline include Grandview Crossing, which is expected to have 1.2 million square feet of space available, Gravity 2.0 (140,000 square feet) and a mixed-use tower in the Arena District (130,000 square feet).

Also, the expansion of the Easton Town Center is expected to add more than 140,000 square feet of available office space to the market.