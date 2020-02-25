Interactive art exhibit offers the ‘Otherworld’ experience

For almost a year, immersive art exhibit Otherworld has used interactive technology, large-scale props, multiple sets and storytelling, creating an alternative option to traditional museums and galleries for central Ohio residents and tourists.

The 32,000-square-foot art exhibit is located at a former Sports Authority store in a mostly vacant strip mall on the Columbus’ east side.

It features 47 rooms that contain large-scale interactive artworks, secret passageways and mixed-reality playgrounds that use 54 projectors and 190,000 LED lights.

“The art is all around you,” said John Umland, during his final day as the exhibit’s director of operations last week. “It’s on the walls, it’s on the floor … much of it is interactive.”

For example, the Otherworld has a “monster-in-the-closet” themed room featuring a large black and white mural. Exhibit guests can color in the mural by moving their hands over the depiction similar to a coloring book, Umland said.

“When you play with it, it responds,” he said.

The interactive artworks convey a fictional story about Otherworld Industries, a company that specializes in alternate realm tourism. Guests assume the role as volunteer testers, according to the company’s website.

“But upon arrival at the desolate research facility, you’re left on your own … Exploring restricted laboratories inevitably leads you to discover a gateway to bioluminescent dreamscapes featuring alien flora, primordial creatures and expanses of abstract light and geometry,” the exhibit’s website says about the story’s premise.

Aside from exploring the immersive art exhibit, individuals and organizations can rent the exhibit’s private event space, which can seat up to 49 people, Umland said, or its 5,000-square-foot lobby. The exhibit has hosted a few corporate events and art classes since it opened last May.

Additionally, the exhibit has regular after-hour events that feature live musicians and dance parties with most of the exhibit open for event attendees to explore during the function.

Otherworld has received recognition from some national media outlets, including being ranked as the eighth best new attraction in USA Today’s 2020 Readers’ Choice awards and Time for Kids selecting them as one of 50 “coolest places” in the world for families last year.

“We’ve been really thrilled with the response so far,” Umland said, but he declined to release how many people have attended the exhibit since it opened.

Jordan Renda is the founder and creative director of Otherworld, according to the company’s website. The Ohio State alumnus’ previously worked in the haunted house industry, running productions in Jacksonville, Fla., and London, Ohio, from 2009 to 2014. She has also operated an escape room, where people solve puzzles in a locked room, in Charlotte, N.C., since 2015.

Renda developed Otherworld with a team of more than 40 creative professionals of various backgrounds, such as programming, metalworking, animation, sculpting, digital fabrication and creative writing.

While small and subtle changes are made on a weekly basis, Umland said some of the larger structural pieces are scheduled to move or change within six months to a year.

There are no plans, however, for a complete overhaul as of now, he said.