Uber-type moving service now available in Columbus

Technology company Bellhops expanded to central Ohio this month, offering a moving service, it says, that is more efficient, affordable and reliable than traditional moving companies.

Named after the hotel porters who move guests’ luggage while checking in or out, the company said it wants to provide the same quality of service for people who are moving to a new home.

The company’s business model is based on the “gig” economy, which involves task-oriented work typically offered by a smartphone application — similar to how Uber connects riders with drivers.

“By harnessing the power of the gig economy and investing in technology we have created the better way to move,” said Luke Marklin, CEO of Bellhops, in a statement. “At the core of all our values is the desire to continually transform the experience of moving into something that people can rely on to be simple and enjoyable, and every facet of our company—our team, our process, and our services —has been designed to accomplish that mission.”

Bellhops is now looking for 100 workers in the Columbus area. Workers are paid weekly and earn an average of $21 per hour, including tips and bonuses, plus extra compensation for referrals and great performance.

The company’s online service connects customers with movers, the people who handle the labor portion of the move, and drivers, who are fully-insured and own 16- and 24-foot box trucks.

Bellhops offers local and long-distance moving services and labor-only services, where only movers help load, unload or rearrange customers’ belongings at a single location.

For long-distance moves, a Bellhops customer moving from Columbus to Miami, for example, will have separate moving teams for each city to handle the loads, according to the company.

Bellhops’ movers and drivers are contract workers who can enter their availability in the company app.

Before they are added to the service, workers undergo a screening process that includes a background check, a phone interview and a video interview.

The company uses its technology to track and rate workers’ individual performance based on feedback from customers and work colleagues and other factors such as damages and punctuality.

Customers receive an estimated cost to reserve a driver and movers in their area after answering questions, on the company’s website, about their preferred time frame, location and home size. Customers will pay after the work is completed.

Prior to the move, customers will receive information such as a picture and a rating of the movers and driver taking part in the task. Customers will have a lead mover as a designated point of contact throughout the experience.

In addition, customers can reserve the company’s service with at least 24 hours’ notice. The company’s pay-as-you go structure allows customers to build a moving plan without worrying about overbooking, according to the company’s website.

Bellhops did not provide any figures for how much the services costs on average because it depends on several factors, such as time, distance and home size.

In comparison, truck rental company U-Haul offers a similar service called Moving Help, a labor-only marketplace, that connects customers with local movers, according to U-Haul’s website.

The service, however, lists different prices for each local moving entity and requires customers to provide and drive their own trucks.

Bellhops and Moving Help each require a two-hour minimum to reserve movers but U-Haul’s service requires customers to have a set number of hours in their reservations. U-Haul customers can add more hours but cannot reduce them, according to the company’s website.

“We estimate around 64,000 people move in (Columbus) every single year,” said Kyle Miller, director of brand and communications for Bellhops, in reference to how Columbus’ market was suitable for the company.

About 30 million Americans move each year on average, while the average person moves about 12 times during their lifetime, according to the company.

“By pairing advanced technology with best-in-class customer service, Bellhops is transforming the dated $18 billion moving industry, creating flexible work opportunities and changing the way Americans move from place to place,” Miller said.

Cameron Doody and Stephen Valhos started Bellhops in 2011 when the company was then called Dorm Movers and helped college students move into their residence halls, Miller said.

“It quickly became apparent that moving wasn’t exclusively a college problem, it was a national problem,” he said. “Our co-founders set out to become the first company to revolutionize the way Americans move by investing in technology and the best people devoted to building the better way to move.”

In 2013, the founders connected with the Lamp Post Group, a venture-capital firm based in Chattanooga, Tenn., and received its initial investment to expand its services and include customers of all ages with varying home sizes.

Bellhops hired Marklin as its CEO in 2017. He previously worked as a general manager for Uber in several markets throughout the nation’s southeast region, according to the company’s website.

Bellhops now has more than $50 million in venture capital investments, serves more than 65 cities in 25 states and has completed more than 200,000 moves.

It has about 3,000 movers and drivers on the app and employs more than 240 people at its offices in Chattanooga, Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Last year, the Bellhops transported more than 4.6 million boxes, weighing 72 million pounds total and has logged more than 375,000 miles, including their longest move ever from Hartford to Seattle.

Bellhops’ service area includes Columbus, Bexley, Dublin, Galloway, Grove City, Hilliard and Upper Arlington.