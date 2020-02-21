Bob Evans seeks veterans for entrepreneurship program

For a fourth consecutive year, NewAlbany-based Bob Evans Farms has partnered with national nonprofit Bunker Labs to promote military veteran entrepreneurship opportunities.

Heroes to CEOs was devised to aid veteran entrepreneurs who may seek role models and mentors who understand their journey after life in the military — someone who can provide support at every level, no matter where an individual is on the path toward success.

“Heroes to CEOs is a program that allows veteran entrepreneurs to pitch their business to an esteemed panel of executives with a reputable corporate background for a chance to ultimately win a business grant,” Bob Evans Farms President and CEO Mark Delahanty said. “In the last several years, the Heroes to CEOs program has made a big difference for veteran entrepreneurs.

“Not only have the former grant winners successfully furthered their businesses, but they have created a community with ongoing relationships and mentorship with one another and our partners.”

The grant-giving program is accepting applications this week through March 20, according to an announcement by the company.

Bob Evans Farms is expected to select three veteran-owned businesses as finalists to attend a pitching event at its company headquarters in New Albany April 29.

A single grand prize-winning veteran-owned business is to be awarded a $30,000 business grant as well as an all-expenses-paid trip to New York City on May 11 for a two-hour mentoring session with world-renowned businessman Daymond John.

The two remaining finalists will each receive a $10,000 business grant.

“We launched the Our Farm Salutes program in 2016 as a commitment to support America’s service members, veterans and their families through awareness, donations, strategic partnerships, grant opportunities and volunteerism,” Delahanty said. “Now entering its fourth year, the Heroes to CEOs program still garners interest from veteran-owned businesses who are looking for support to get their company off the ground.”

He said the company is thrilled to continue building on the momentum the program already has created with its partners.

A national network of military-connected entrepreneurs dedicated to helping veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs start their own businesses, Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every entrepreneur in the veteran community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business.

“Currently, the Department of Defense estimates that more than 200,000 service members transition off of active duty every year, and the SBA estimates that nearly 25 percent are interested in starting a business, but only 4.5 percent will do so,” Bunker Labs CEO Todd Connor said. “Bob Evans’ support of military veteran entrepreneurs through the Heroes to CEOs contest, along with their support of Bunker Labs, will give veterans and their spouses the opportunity to realize their entrepreneurial potential and help them take their business to the next level.”

“This is my fourth year working with Bob Evans Farms and their commitment to supporting veteran entrepreneurship,” said John. “Over that time, I have learned immensely from the veterans who have participated in this contest and truly feel like I am the winner by being able to work with them and mentor them as they take on the new challenges in their business lives.”

The grant contest is open to any persons who are a veteran of all military branches, a legal resident of the United States or District of Columbia, are at least 18 years old and own an independent registered business or have a plan for an independent business.

Eligible entries will be scored based on reason, presentation, feasibility, opportunity and future success of the business or plan submitted.

For a business to be considered, veteran entrepreneurs are required to submit a plan demonstrating a solid business concept, multimedia assets in a video format, and answer a series of questions about their business.

For more information on the Heroes to CEOs grant and rules visit www.ourfarmsalutes.com.