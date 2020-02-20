Organization gives local nonprofits a collective voice

Organization gives local nonprofits a collective voice

A decade after its inception, the Human Services Chamber of Central Ohio has grown to become a relevant organization to serve and represent 80 nonprofit groups in the region, according to the Human Services Chamber’s leadership.

Local nonprofit organizations, some of which are affiliates of larger organizations, started the Human Services Chamber of Central Ohio in 2010 to provide a collective voice among nonprofit organizations, said Michael Corey, Human Services Chamber’s executive director.

The biggest difference between the Human Services Chamber of Central Ohio in 2010 and now is “the goal was to be at the table … the reality now is we’re at the table,” he said.

While there are statewide entities to support nonprofit associations, the organization acts in a similar manner at the local level, Corey said.

The Chamber has a sister agency in Cincinnati, Corey said, and the organization is working to launch similar entities with nonprofit leaders in Louisville, Ky., Greenville, S.C., and Fort Wayne, Ind.

The organization’s main objectives are to build relationships among its membership base and advocate for issues related to health and human services, which includes outreach to elected officials, according to Corey.

“We want people to be informed first and foremost,” he said.

For instance, Corey said, the Chamber created a 10-page report filled with anecdotes, from CEOs and directors of member organizations, about the negative consequences of the December 2018 federal government shutdown.

The report was provided to central Ohio’s congressional officials and sparked some media coverage at the time, according to Corey, with some elected officials meeting leaders from more than 50 nonprofit organizations.

The meeting’s format was a 90-minute, lightly moderated discussion with nonprofit CEOs explaining how the shutdown had or would affect their respective organization’s operations and the people they serve.

Corey said that event was among a key moment over the last few years because it demonstrated the organization’s strength.

The Human Services Chamber started with 70 members when it first launched, but membership decreased for the next seven years to 48 members while the organization went through different directors a few times, according to Corey.

Since he joined the Chamber as its executive director in April 2017, the organization membership exceeded its original count. It now employs only an executive director and a part-time executive assistant with a few people working at the organization as part of a fellowship program.

“It was important to grow the membership,” to accurately represent the region, Corey said. “We are stronger with every agency we have.”

The Human Services Chamber’s board of directors consists of CEOs and directors of member nonprofit organizations. The board grew from 13 members to 15 members in January.

“In the last few years the HSC has changed in relevance and this is largely due to its leadership. Michael Corey is phenomenal. His passion, commitment, perspective, vision, I could go on and on, is genuine, humble and so positive in lifting up the needs of the voiceless in our community,” said Duane Casares, the HSC’s board secretary and CEO of Directions for Youth & Families, which provides mental and behavioral health services for more than 6,000 families each year.

Prior to joining the HSC, Corey worked as the regional voter protection director for northwest Ohio as part of the Hillary for America presidential campaign in 2016 and as an associate for Bricker & Eckler from 2012 to 2015.

Corey attended the Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law with goals to change the way public schools are funded and reverse re-segregation in public schools in Ohio.

“I still hold these goals, and intend to achieve both before my time on Earth is done,” he said.

The HSC helps local nonprofit organizations by providing the health and human services sector an opportunity to step back from the work and observe the inter-related challenges that impact the people member agencies serve, according to Rachel Lusting, CEO of Catholic Services and chairwoman of the HSC’s board.

“Catholic Social Services benefits from the policy information that is shared, the trainings and networking opportunities that are made available, and by the effective communication the Human Service Chamber has with local leaders,” she said. “Sometimes those turn into collaborative opportunities, such as a grant that we applied for this month to create a new program with a chamber colleague to respond to an emerging client need.”

In addition, the HSC has benefited from having a board of CEOs from nonprofit organizations in the human service field because they know the work being done and the people being served, Casares said.

“HSC has become a force of pragmatic energy,” he said.

Lusting and Casares said they expect the HSC to cement its role in the human services sector over the next decade.

Corey said the human services sector will play a vital role for potential challenges over the coming years such as automation replacing blue-collar jobs, another recession and some declining federal support for in the human services sector.

“We’re trying to drive the conversation,” he said. “I’m excited of what we can do in the next 10 years.”