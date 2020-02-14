Restaurants romanticize about full cash registers for Valentine’s Day

While many people think of red and pink for Valentine’s Day, local restaurants are focused on green.

Valentine’s Day is traditionally the second-busiest day of the year for restaurants, only behind Mothers Day, according to the National Restaurant Association, and with the holiday falling on a Friday, already one of the busiest dining days of the week, local restaurant operators expect their eateries to be full tonight.

At Buca Di Beppo in the Arena District, Dino Galiotos, the restaurant’s general manager, said having the holiday fall on a weekend draws more people because they people are off from work the next day and have the flexibility to dine out and take as much time for their meals.

The holiday falling on a Friday also increases the weekend business beyond typical levels because more people come out to the restaurant than on a typical weekend, he said.

The timing of Valentine’s Day can impact the flow of business for central Ohio restaurants.

While Valentine’s Day is expected to make restaurants even more crowded this year, many eateries benefit more when the holiday falls earlier in the week on typically slower dining days, said John Baker, president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association.

Local restaurants are expected to take full advantage of the holiday on Friday as many venues are completely reserved for Valentine’s Day, while people have the opportunity to celebrate on Saturday and Sunday, Baker said.

Another factor to consider is Valentine’s Day falls on the start of a long weekend for many workers, such as government and education workers, who won’t have to work on Monday because of Presidents Day and may give them more options of when to celebrate.

Kamal Boulos, the owner of the Refectory, said he would prefer Valentine’s Day to fall earlier in the week because it increases business on the weekends before and after the holiday. This is less likely to happen when Valentine’s Day occurs during the weekend, he said.

The French and American cuisine restaurant will offer its Valentine’s Day menu on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 —a five-course meal for $120 per person plus additional costs for an optional wine pairing, according to the restaurant’s website.

The Refectory’s menu offerings on those days include smoked salmon and mussel terrine; lobster pannequet; roasted duck magret; baked brie with pancetta; and triple chocolate charlotte.

The Italian restaurant’s Valentine’s Day special is a heart-shaped lasagna accompanied by garlic bread, a salad and dessert for $54.99. The special is available Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 only. In addition, the restaurant will offer a free heart-shaped pizza with any carryout purchase on Feb. 14, according to the company website.

Anand Saha, the owner of Mozart’s restaurant, said he prefers Valentine’s Day to fall on a weekend day because it stretches the holiday over a three-day period. He said sales are much higher when Valentine’s Day is during the weekend than when it occurs earlier in the week. This year Saha’s restaurant, which serves Austrian cuisine, is completely reserved for Valentine’s Day, but he has some availability, as of Tuesday, for a special wine tasting event on Saturday.

Other restaurants in central Ohio offering Valentine’s Day specials include the Boat House Restaurant in downtown, Black Point Prime Steakhouse in the Short North and the Melting Pot in Easton Town Center.

Even local fast-food giant White Castle is accepting reservations for its 29th annual Valentine’s Day diner, featuring hostess seating and tableside service.

Diners may check their favorite restaurants’ websites to discover other Valentine’s Day specials that may be offered.