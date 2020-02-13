Ohio bill proposing presidential candidates release tax returns is likely unconstitutional

Despite Supreme Court precedent, analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Service Commission and a federal judge’s move to block a similar California law, Democrats in the Ohio House of Representatives want the five most recent federal income tax returns of all presidential candidates going forward.

Filed as House Bill 475, the Ohio Should Know Act is an attempt to promote transparency among presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“As the leader of our country, the president of the United States ought to be held to the highest possible standard,” said Akron Rep. Tavia Galonski, a joint sponsor of the bill. “With the invisible primary stage of the election cycle moving earlier each cycle, presidential candidates ultimately are vetted by their peers, the media and the public.

“Asking presidential candidates to disclose five years’ worth of income tax returns is not an outrageous request. This legislation is simply codifying part of the vetting process to ensure that candidates have fulfilled their obligation to the taxpayer prior to appearing on the ballot.”

She said if a candidate is unable to follow through on his own obligations to area schools, roads and other infrastructure, “then they have already demonstrated that they are unfit to lead our country.”

“Consider the possible scenario of a billionaire candidate from the coast who has invested in private prisons and coal mining to make his billions,” joint sponsor and Euclid Rep. Kent Smith said to House peers during sponsor testimony. “Or a candidate who relied on financing from nations with less than stellar human rights records to finance his fortune.

“Or a candidate who invented Wall Street computing and used his fortune to buy failing media assets and finance constitutional reform efforts. Do you think that how they made their billions might impact how they lead this nation?”

In his analysis for the Legislative Service Commission, attorney Ben Fogle expected the measure to be challenged on the basis that the act would create a substantive qualification for presidential candidates beyond the scope of the U.S. Constitution.

“In U.S. Term Limits v. Thornton, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a state may not specify different or additional qualifications for federal office, as the qualifications set forth in the U.S. Constitution are ‘fixed’ and may not be supplemented,” Fogle wrote, noting that Ohio had adopted constitutional amendments imposing term limits on members of Congress. “The amendment in question prevented a term-limited candidate from appearing on the ballot.

“The court held that, ‘a state amendment is unconstitutional when it has the likely effect of handicapping a class of candidates and has the sole purpose of creating additional qualifications indirectly.’”

Subsequent cases have applied the Thornton ruling in instances in which additional qualifications have been imposed on presidential candidates via state ballot access provisions, the attorney found.

The high court has upheld legitimate ballot access procedures, he said.

“For example, the courts have upheld state laws that impose reasonable petition signature requirements, prevent unsuccessful primary candidates from running as independents in the general election and require a filing fee,” Fogle continued. “But a state cannot impose a substantive qualification that acts as an ‘absolute bar’ to candidates who would otherwise qualify under the Qualifications Clause, or that has the likely effect of handicapping an otherwise qualified class of candidates, even if the state claims the requirement is procedural.”

Smith said HB 475 is not asking campaigns to do any extra work, as all of the tax returns exist.

“Just file them with the secretary of state’s office and let the public examine it for themselves,” he said.

Smith cited a Politico poll and another by Washington Post/ABC News that demonstrated majorities want to examine President Donald Trump’s federal income tax returns and investigate possible conflicts of interest.

“Without these documents, Ohio voters lack critical information on candidates who vie to occupy the highest office in the land,” he said.

The bill was amended on 6-1 vote to include a Republican-backed measure requiring candidates release their birth certificates in addition to the tax returns.

HB 475, which hadn’t been scheduled a second hearing, enjoys cosponsor support of four fellow lawmakers.