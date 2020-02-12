Flight attendants’ leader says employees at breaking point

The airline industry is among the most heavily unionized in the U.S. economy, and union members are seeking a bigger share of the airlines’ multibillion profits.

Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants, says too many employees — especially at the smaller regional airlines — struggle to get by. She says there could be wildcat strikes despite a federal law that makes it nearly impossible for airline unions to conduct legal walkouts.

Nelson talked recently to The Associated Press. Her remarks have been edited for length.