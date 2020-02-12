Change to concealed-carry law aims to end notification ‘gray area’

A Wooster lawmaker has championed a bill that would aim to eliminate an issue that has been percolating since the Buckeye State adopted the practice of permitting individuals to legally carry a concealed handgun.

Gun permit holders are too often being charged for not promptly notifying police officers that they are carrying a concealed firearm during routine traffic stops, said Rep. Scott Wiggam, a Republican.

“Current law punishes law abiding citizens who desire to practice their 2nd Amendment right,” Wiggam said during sponsor testimony of House Bill 425. “In too many instances across the state of Ohio, (license) holders who have complied with law enforcement orders, such as providing their (driver’s) license and registration during a traffic stop, have been charged for not ‘promptly’ informing law enforcement they were carrying their handgun.

“Even though law enforcement is already notified through the LEADS system, this charge is a first-degree misdemeanor and can come with a penalty of up to six months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.”

HB 425 would reduce the penalty to civil citation with a $25 fine.

Current law is also vague about who exactly to notify, how to do so and when to do so, Wiggam said.

“For ‘who to notify,’ current law requires any offer that approaches the licensee to be ‘promptly’ informed of the license and handgun,” he told members of the House Federalism Committee. “My legislation only requires the licensee to inform the officer who asks for state identification, such as a driver’s license.

“For ‘how to notify,’ current law does not describe what constitutes as notification, allowing the law to be arbitrarily enforced. My legislation states a licensee can either verbally notify, or simply hand the officer the concealed handgun license.”

Finally, on the question of when a license holder should notify law enforcement of his concealed-carry status, HB 425 would require notification to occur before or at the time a law enforcement officer requests the driver’s license or state ID.

“This proposed legislation does not address any other requirement currently codified,” the lawmaker continued. “(License) holders must keep their hands in plain sight, may not have contact with the handgun when stopped by law enforcement and must comply with all lawful orders by any law enforcement officer.”

Specifically, the legislation would require a concealed-handgun license holder to do the following, before or at the time a law enforcement officer requests the person’s driver’s license or state identification card, in the event the individual is stopped for a law enforcement purpose while carrying:

Display the person’s concealed handgun license or orally inform the officer that the person has been issued a concealed handgun license;

Display the person’s driver’s license or state identification card;

Disclose that the person is carrying a concealed handgun.

“The interpretation and arbitrary application of our current law has intruded upon the constitutional rights of too many Ohioans,” Wiggam said. “By striking this language, officers are no longer forced to determine whether an individual ‘promptly’ informed them of their legal concealed handgun.”

He said the overall effect of HB 425 would strengthens families and communities unburdened by “subjective notification language and draconian penalties.”

Wiggam noted that the bill does nothing to change Ohio’s status as a duty-to-notify state.

Twelve fellow House members have signed on as cosponsors of the bill, which had not been scheduled a second hearing at time of publication.