New advisory council’s goal is to aid Ohio residents with rare diseases

An Ohio lawmaker’s personal experience with a rare disease diagnosis led her to partner with a fellow member of the Ohio House of Representatives to develop the Ohio Rare Disease Advisory Council.

“As a parent and patient advocate for the past 15 years, I have served as a volunteer for numerous work groups, stakeholder groups, legislative task forces, state and national advocacy programs, and advisory councils for the Ohio Departments of Health and Medicaid, and non-profits,” said Ravenna Rep. Randi Clites, a Democrat. “It has taught me a lot about coalition work and how to stand up for what is needed for those in the rare disease space.

“When you are part of a rare disorder community you know the importance of joining forces with other rare disorders and that is why this council is not disease specific.”

According to the lawmaker’s official House biography, she was diagnosed at a young age with a rare bleeding disease.

Filed as House Bill 412, the legislation Clites has jointly sponsored would establish the advisory council to advise the General Assembly of the Ohio Legislature regarding research, diagnosis and treatment efforts related to rare diseases in Ohio.

According to the bill, a rare disease is a disease or condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the United States.

Some of the better known rare diseases include Down syndrome, leukemia, cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, and sickle cell anemia, Clites told committee members during sponsor testimony.

“There are 500 types of rare cancers and all pediatric cancers are considered rare,” she said.

Ten states have created Rare Disease Advisory Councils in the past three years, with at least 10 others considering similar legislation, the lawmakers said.

HB 412 was cobbled together from elements of the other existing legislation to best fit the Buckeye State.

“In Connecticut, their council spurred discussion that led to legislative changes like expanded newborn screenings and administrative changes like adding information about rare diseases to school nurse trainings,” Clites said. “Some solutions can be simple, but can be life-saving for individuals living with a rare disease.”

Of the 7,000 known rare diseases, joint sponsor Rep. Tim Ginter, R-Salem, said it is estimated that one in 10 Americans live with a rare disease.

“In the U.S., only a few are tracked after diagnosis and because most rare diseases are not tracked, the exact number or how many people affected is difficult to determine,” Ginter said. “The price of rare-condition medications has risen 54 percent in the last four years and children represent the majority of those affected.

“Currently, 90 percent of rare diseases still do not have treatment options.”

The proposed 25-member council would include ample representation from the medical profession, research institutions, the relevant state departments, the insurance profession and related associations.

The bill would require the council to prepare and submit a report to the General Assembly prior to the expiration of each term.

According to analysis of the bill, the report must include details of the following:

The coordination of statewide efforts for studying the incidence of rare diseases in Ohio;

The Advisory Council’s findings and recommendations regarding rare disease research

and care in Ohio; and

Efforts to promote collaboration among rare disease organizations, clinicians, academic research institutions, and the General Assembly to better understand the incidence of rare diseases in Ohio.

“Our goal is that families and individuals with a rare disease will find that this council gives them a greater voice and representation in Ohio government,” Clites said. “This council would pave the way for better health care policy for Ohio, not only for those living with rare diseases, but for all Ohioans.

“Bringing together all of the relevant stakeholders in the rare disease space would provide the needed collaboration and expertise to solve the issues those with a rare disease face.”

The measure cleared the House last week by unanimous vote.