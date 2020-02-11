Central Ohio a finalist for new headquarters for global IT firm

Central Ohio is on the shortlist of a global IT company’s candidates for its new headquarters.

Though currently based in Switzerland, Veeam Software has some significant ties to the Columbus area.

Recently appointed CEO William Largent is a Franklin University alumnus who grew up on the north side of Columbus and now lives in the Westerville area.

The company was also started by a pair of Ohio State University graduates.

Insight Partners, a private equity firm based in New York, announced last month its purchase of the cloud data management company for about $5 billion.

The acquisition is expected to bolster the company’s U.S. growth while maintaining the top market share in Europe, said Largent, who previously served the company as an executive vice president.

Veeam has offices in 30 countries, including locations in Columbus, Atlanta and Phoenix.

The company employs more than 4,000 employees worldwide, including 300 employees who offer technical support at its Columbus office. Largent doesn’t expect the acquisition to affect the local workforce.

For its new headquarters, the company is giving more weight to locations where it already has a presence, such as Columbus and Atlanta. There are also some undisclosed locations being considered, Largent said.

Data backup and recovery software and services play a role in protecting, replicating, and retaining data in case of any manual or natural disaster.

Ratmir Timashev and Andrei Baronov, who both attended graduate school at The Ohio State University, founded the company in 2006.

The two saw an opportunity to get ahead in the data backup and recovery market by approaching the virtualization of servers.

Following the acquisition, Baronov and Timashev stepped down from the company’s board of directors.

The company said its products now ensure clients’ data is always available, protected and actively working, regardless of where the data resides, such as physical or cloud systems.

“We approached it much differently,” Largent said. “It’s been quite the aggressive ride for us.”

The company now has more than 365,000 customers, including 81 percent the Fortune 500 firms with $1 billion in annual sales.

Veeam developed a company culture to manage and engage a workforce where about half of them work from home and in different time zones. It also offers employees two days off to volunteer per year.

Additionally, the company plans to release an updated version of its software. Veeam has the No.1 market share in Europe and nearby regions and is No. 4 worldwide behind DellEMC, Veritas and IBM.

The company hopes to improve its global market share by relocating its headquarters to the United States.

“Veeam’s strong growth, coupled with high customer retention, unparalleled data management solutions and the opportunities to expand services into new markets, make Veeam one of the most exciting software companies in the world today,” Insight Partners Managing Director and Veeam Board member Mike Triplett said in a statement. “Veeam’s platform is the most advanced and complete data management solution available to businesses requiring a seamless blend of data backup and recovery, data protection, data security and data availability.”

The cloud data management market is expected to be worth more than $15 billion this year, according to market research firms Gartner, IDC and Veeam’s internal estimates.