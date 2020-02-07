Treehouse cabins in Hocking Hills take guests close to the great outdoors

Treehouse cabins in Hocking Hills take guests close to the great outdoors

Believing one is never too old to enjoy a treehouse, the popular Hocking Hills area is now home to several treehouse cabins that guests can call home while enjoying the outdoor amenities the region has to offer.

But these treehouses probably have little in common with those of your backyard other than they’re made of wood and sit perched in a tree.

For example, The Canopy Treehouse at Canopy Ridge Cabins is a wheelchair-accessible treehouse that features a fully-equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, a large walk-in tiled shower, a gas fireplace, a king bed with 900 thread count linens, Wi-Fi, double decks, a hot tub, an outdoor shower and a fire pit.

Hidden in the trees 20 feet off the ground, the treehouse has a massive second-story deck.

The Canopy Treehouse claims to be Hocking Hills’ first and only treehouse made entirely of cedar logs.

Another set of treehouses can be found at Hocking Hills Treehouse Cabins, which are pet-friendly treehouses that offer porch swings, fire pits and kitchenettes.

Each has its own unique touches, such as a glass-enclosed, circular master bedroom or a secret doorway bunk room.

Guests can soak in the treehouse’s wood-fueled hot tubs, with their crackling fires; the rich, natural aroma of cedar-infused smoke and “the sensation of relaxing outside surrounded by nature in warm and bubbling naturally soft spring water.”

Another option, Among the Trees Lodging’s Maple View Treehouse, has room for four guest and is suspended among a grove of sugar maples.

Guests are greeted with bird’s eye canopy views after crossing the cable bridge to a sweeping deck.

Doors open to a first-level master bedroom with a queen bed, while two twin beds fill an overhead loft that’s accessible via a hand-crafted ladder. The 460-square foot treehouse is small in size but has expansive windows to view the outdoors.

Corban Cabin Getaways’ Sidney Nook Treehouse is hidden away in its own secluded woodlands.

A dozen massive windows give wide-open views of the grounds below.

There’s also an indoor fireplace and hand-crafted Adirondack chairs on a wrap-around timber deck with its 360-degree scenic views. The treehouse has two bedrooms that are fully furnished with handmade hardwood furniture.

Comfort in the Woods Treehouse offers a hot tub situated on the deck that encircles the entire structure.

Twenty feet up in a canopy of trees, visitors can enjoy the view of the meandering stream that rolls by this two-person treehouse. There’s also a fully-equipped kitchen and a fire ring.

Located 40 miles southeast of Columbus Hocking Hills offers hiking trails, 50 ziplines, unique gift and antique shops, canoeing, horseback riding, golf and spas.

Anyone interested in staying at treehouse can search the ExploreHockingHills.com website to find availability.