Report: Columbus ranks low for cyberattack vulnerability

Columbus ranked as the ninth-least vulnerable city for cyberattacks last year, according to a report from small business cybersecurity firm Coronet.

Columbus was the eighth-least vulnerable city in the 2018 report.

The second annual “Cybersecurity in the City: Where Small Businesses Are Most Vulnerable to Attack” focuses on cyber-related threats and vulnerabilities of the 50 largest cities’ small and mid-size businesses.

“It’s not surprising that business destinations like Las Vegas and New York are relatively more vulnerable given the density and attractiveness to attackers,” Guy Moskowitz, founder and CEO of Coronet, said in a statement. “Increasingly, small and midsized businesses are being targeted by criminals who see them as easier strike targets.”

The eight least vulnerable cities last year were Salt Lake City, St. Louis, Seattle, Austin, Texas, Albuquerque, N.M., Phoenix, Oklahoma City and Cincinnati. Cleveland rounded out the top 10.

Las Vegas was the most vulnerable metropolitan area for the second year in a row, followed by Houston, New York, Miami, Harrisburg, Pa., West Palm Beach, Fla., Hartford, Conn., Birmingham, Ala., Indianapolis and Sacramento, Calif.

Central Ohio tourists visiting the Sin City may want to note that Las Vegas’ network and device vulnerability exceeded the national average with the report blaming the use of public Wi-Fi in hotels, restaurants and casinos combined with Nevada’s underfunded cybersecurity budget for the city’s high rate of vulnerability.

Coronet analyzed 1 million endpoints, or remote computing devices, such as desktops, laptops and smartphones, 24 million public and private networks, 320,000 software accounts, such as Dropbox and Salesforce, and 270,000 Gmail and Microsoft Office 365 email accounts to compile the report.

The 50 largest cities account for almost 70 percent of the entire U.S. population. Coronet scanned Wi-Fi and cellular networks for attackers and vulnerabilities. It then identified attackers and ranked on their potential to cause damage based on its own algorithm.

On average for each city, 4 percent of devices attempting to access cloud apps had no password, while 2 percent of them had outdated or no anti-virus protection, according to the report. Eight percent of those devices did so from medium-risk level network, while 3 percent of them did so from a high-risk level network.