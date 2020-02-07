Ohio Medicaid seeks to emphasis individual in new vision for care program

The publicly funded health care system for the poorest Ohioans may undergo a reimagining of sorts.

The state Department of Medicaid has released a request for information, or RFI, outlining its vision for a redefined statewide managed-care program.

The request seeks input from providers, associations, advocacy groups, data and information technology vendors and managed care organizations.

Department officials noted that the request is a continuation of the process initiated by Gov. Mike DeWine to implement innovative health care reforms.

The request for information examines the current health care experience of nearly 3 million Ohio Medicaid consumers and offers ideas to reduce barriers, streamline access, and enhance health-care delivery, officials said.

“How we view the health-care system defines what we see as problems or opportunities,” said Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran said. “By putting the individual in the center of our field of vision, we change the focus, defining forward-looking programs based on personal impact and health outcome.”

With the reimagining of the Medicaid system in Ohio, Corcoran hopes to improve the design, delivery and timeliness of care coordination.

The department seeks input to achieve the following goals:

Improve wellness and health outcomes;

Emphasize a personalized care experience;

Support providers in better patient care;

Improve care for children and adults with complex needs; and

Increase program transparency and accountability.

The department has invited input on ways to formalize coordinated care partnerships between community-based organizations and managed-care organizations to reduce infant mortality and pre-term births, increase healthy behaviors, promote tobacco cessation and address health care inequities.

According to the request, the department seeks ideas that strengthen managed-care organization and provider capabilities to deliver more personalized care.

Particularly, officials are looking for feedback on improving member-provider communications, technologies to increase consumer engagement and programs to enhance wellness behaviors and outcomes for individuals and their families as they access a continuum of care tailored to their unique needs, a press release detailed.

The department has asked for ideas and best practices to reduce administrative burdens, such as centralized credentialing, standardized authorizations and simplified medication management.

To strengthen care for children and adults with complex medical and behavioral health needs, department officials plan to develop a formalized model of care coordination to tailor behavioral health services to meet the needs of children served by multiple state systems and to create robust partnerships between community-based organizations and managed care groups.

Finally, program transparency through use and analysis of real-time, reliable data is expected to strengthen care oversight and outcomes.

The department hopes to develop enhanced data analytics and consumer health care dashboards, such as its unified prescription drug list, to streamline support and drive accountability across the continuum of care.

“We want Ohio’s most vulnerable people to have access to the best health care available, and it starts by listening to the ideas, needs, and concerns of those touched by Medicaid,” DeWine said in a prepared statement. “The information we gain through the RFI, combined with what’s been learned from previous meetings, listening sessions, and constituent online submissions, will help ODM create a transparent program that strengthens the mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing of Ohioans.”

During phase one of the department’s managed-care reimagining, the agency collected input from nearly 1,000 individuals, providers, and advocates across Ohio through face-to-face meetings, formal listening sessions, and online, email, and mail submissions.

Responses to the most recent request must be submitted by 4 p.m. March 3.