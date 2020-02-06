Shark Tank rejection leads to success for central Ohio dog training business

For Wade and Lori Morrell’s dog businesses, it was a failure in front of the eyes of several million people that eventually led them to success.

The Pickerington couple pitched Priority 1 Canine, their luxury guard dog business, on the ABC reality show Shark Tank in November 2014, but the immediate outcome wasn’t what they had hoped for.

On the show, Wade sought $75,000 from one of five industry titans, including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, in exchange for 15 percent ownership of the company.

Wade tracks the number of times the episode has aired, including reruns (it’s now more than 40 times, he said).

The segment started with Lori standing next to one of their trained dogs and explaining the company’s concept to the panel before Wade appeared, pretending to be an intruder.

The dog immediately attacked him.

Despite the shock, the five sharks on the panel denied their request because of scalability concerns, but Wade woke up to more than 100 emails from around the world the morning after the episode first aired.

“Looking back, it was amazing for us,” Wade said. “It literally changed our lives overnight.”

Priority 1 Canine has since provided security dogs to more than 150 families, ranging from Royal families and CEOs to household-name celebrities.

The Morrells keep their clients’ identities confidential and have a strict approval process that includes a mandatory one-on-one conversation with each client.

In partnership with a couple in the Czech Republic, he sources four to five different dog breeds from the rest of Europe, including the German Shepherd, to serve as security dogs in Europe. Most of the dogs are 15 to 24 months old.

The price for the company’s guard dogs ranges from $50,000 to $75,000 depending on each dog’s level of training.

Wade has more than 20 years of experience training dogs, a passion of his since high school. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps and in local law enforcement, including more than a dozen years with the Columbus Police Department.

During that time he learned how to train protection dogs and developed classes for one of the largest police and military canine training companies in 2009. He also trained specialized canine units in Brazil and Columbia in 2013.

Wade eventually realized he could train guard dogs for families, inspiring him to start Priority 1 Canine.

He sold 11 dogs within a year-and-a-half before appearing on Shark Tank.

Morrell says he has been a fan of the reality series since it first aired in 2009.

From the thousands who apply, the Morrells’ business was one of about 40 to be selected to appear on the show that season.

After the episode on which the Morrells appeared, Wade left his law enforcement job to work full time with Priority 1 Canine, which employs four trainers.

They also operate a second dog business, Buckeye K9, that trains service dogs and offers dog obedience training.

That business has grown from its roots at the Morrells’ residence in Pickerington to a 5,000-square-foot facility on an acre of land in Obetz.

Lori quit her corporate job to help start the business in 2006. The business offers obedience and service dog training at the Obetz location and daycare services in Pickerington.

Buckeye K9 employs 18 people and trains 50 to 70 service dogs per year in addition to conducting 7,000 behavioral training sessions per year.

Lori said the service dog portion of the business has increased over the last three years and makes up half of the company’s business.

Most clients are based in Ohio with some located in California and New York. She sometimes adopts dogs from rescues and shelters to participate in the service-training program.

“I’m still rolling on the floor with dogs,” Lori said. “This job is one where you always come home with a smile on your face.”

The Morrells plan to open a second daycare in downtown Columbus as early as this month, though nothing has been finalized yet.

Their existing daycare location can accommodate up to 40 dogs. They also offer a shuttle service for its training center and soon-to-be two daycare facilities, Lori said.

Wade said the Shark Tank investors were right about the company’s scalability issues given that the dogs Priority 1 Canine use are hard to find and expensive.

He also has a third canine-related business involving subcontract work with the military.

“It’s difficult to grow the business much more than we already have,” he said. “(But) we’re happy with where we are already.”