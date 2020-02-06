Looking for different Florida destination? South Walton has unique style, amenities

Outside of what some Florida natives call “the three sisters” — the hottest months of the summer (perhaps, a literary nod to the mythological Gorgons) — a trip to Florida beaches is a welcome break from central Ohio weather.

South Walton, a beachside community in Florida’s panhandle, offers 26 miles of sugar-white sand beaches, turquoise water and 16 acclaimed beach neighborhoods, each with its own personality and style, according to promotional material from Visit South Walton.

South Walton, an exhibitor at this weekend’s AAA Great Vacations Travel Expo at the Ohio Expo Center, comprises 16 distinct beach neighborhoods, each offering its own style, amenities and charm.

One of the neighborhoods, WaterColor, offers visitors the opportunity to commune with the natural environment surrounding them. Hiking, biking and paddle boarding across a lake set in the sand dunes are some of the activities that attract visitors.

Butterfly watching at Cerulean Park is an option for those who seek relaxation in a beautiful, beachside spot.

Farther east is Alys Beach, “where modern Florida luxury meets Mediterranean flair,” according to Visit South Walton’s website: www.visitsouthwalton.com.

The neighborhood stands out with its signature white buildings, palm trees and secluded courtyards — all just steps away from white sandy beaches.

After a visit to the beach, Alys Beach offers a 100-foot saltwater infinity pool with private cabanas, romantic draped awnings and fine dining at George’s, a top-rated restaurant featuring fresh coastal cuisine.

South Walton is home to four state parks, a state forest, and more than 200 miles of trails. Renowned for natural scenic beauty, turquoise waters and sugar sand beaches the destination is easily accessible as a drive-to destination or by flying to nearby airports Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport or the Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport.

Upscale, yet casual, South Walton offers all visitors a place to recharge and build lasting memories.