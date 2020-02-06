Bill sponsors claim art, music therapy licensure would expand access

A bipartisan move to require licensure of practicing music and art therapists secured a hearing before members of the Ohio Senate the final week of January.

Legislation jointly sponsored by Sens. Kenny Yuko, D-Richmond Heights, and Andrew Brenner, R-Powell, calls for creation of licensing requirements and the scope of activities that pertain to each type of therapy.

The State Medical Board would license and regulate music therapists, while the Counselor, Social Worker and Marriage and Family Therapist Board would implement and administer art therapy licensure.

Yuko, during sponsor testimony at a hearing before the Transportation, Commerce and Workforce Committee, explained to his senate colleagues how these therapies are employed.

“For those who are unfamiliar with the fields of art and music therapy, it is the clinical and evidence-based use of art and music interventions to accomplish individualized health goals,” he began. “Music and art therapy have been successfully used to benefit individuals with mental health challenges, developmental and learning disabilities, Alzheimer’s disease, brain injuries and chronic pain, among many others.

“One of the most publicly recognized applications of music therapy in recent years was in the rehabilitation of then Congresswoman Gabby Giffords of Arizona, which assisted in helping her relearn how to speak.”

The lawmaker recalled a Veterans Day performance of an Ohio Health therapy choir during a senate session.

“I have witnessed how music therapy can assist someone with multiple sclerosis regain mobility, coordination and the ability to walk,” Yuko said.

Filed as Senate Bill 238, the legislation stipulates practice of either therapy a year after the bill’s effective date would require valid licensure.

Failure to acquire the appropriate license would result in fourth-degree misdemeanor for a first offense of unlicensed practice of the therapy. A subsequent offense would result in third-degree misdemeanor.

Yuko noted the many established art and therapy programs at educational institutions throughout the Buckeye State, such as Baldwin Wallace, Capital, Cleveland State and Ohio universities, University of Dayton and Ursuline College.

Additionally, some of our state’s best hospitals serve as centers for internships in these fields of study, including University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, he added.

SB 238’s joint sponsor, Brenner, said he became aware of art therapy in 2017, during a tour of Ventures Academy in Delaware County.

“They provide an alternative education program for students in need of social, emotional and behavioral interventions,” he said. “On this tour I was able to see firsthand the positive effect that art therapy had on the students.

“Students who were closed off from others or had difficulty in their academic studies became more open and engaged with their fellow students and instructors.”

In addition, the lawmaker said the tour was an opportunity to interact with instructors — some of whom were art therapists.

“Licensure of art therapists and music therapists would expand access to therapy services for individuals of all ages and ailments by providing the potential for more avenues of service delivery,” Brenner said. “It would also protect consumers from unqualified or unethical practitioners, while setting standards of practice and ethics.”

He said implementing a state-backed licensure process for each of these therapies would affirm the value and need for such treatment.

“To protect our fellow Ohioans and enable them to access the most appropriate and practical treatment, we hope you will join us in supporting this legislation, and supporting our art therapists and music therapists here in Ohio,” he encouraged his colleagues.

Six fellow senators and a sole member of the Ohio House of Representatives have signed on as cosponsors of the bill, which awaits a second hearing by committee members.