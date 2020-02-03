Columbus airports saw record number of passengers in 2019

New airlines and new destinations are being credited for a record-breaking number of passengers passing through John Glenn Columbus International Airport and Rickenbacker International Airport last year.

The two airports served a combined 8.9 million passengers, a nearly 6 percent increase from the previous year.

“This marks the sixth consecutive year of passenger growth for CMH and LCK,” said Joe Nardone, president and CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, which operates the two airports. “In the last two years, we experienced a 14 percent upsurge in passenger traffic equaling 1.1 million people.”

Factors contributing to the increase in passengers include the Columbus region’s population growth, the addition of Spirit and Alaska airlines and more flights and larger aircraft for high-demand routes to Chicago, Denver, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Los Angeles and Tampa, Fla., according to Nardone.

New destinations such as Charleston, S.C., Houston, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Sarasota, Fla., and Seattle, which originally required a connecting flight, also contributed to the increase.

“We appreciate our loyal passenger base, our supportive public and private partnerships and all that our airlines are doing to meet the growing demand for nonstop flights from Ohio’s capital city,” Nardone said.

Last year John Glenn International Airport served more than 8.63 million passengers, a 6.1 percent increase from 2018, while Rickenbacker served 308,780 passengers, a 0.5 percent increase from the previous year.

Meanwhile, Allegiant Air announced in January it will offer nonstop flights from Rickenbacker to Norfolk on Mondays and Fridays from late May to mid-August.

“Now providing up to 40 weekly departures to 11 popular vacation spots, Allegiant continues to grow their service from our Rickenbacker Passenger Terminal. We are happy this new seasonal destination is offered from Columbus,” said Nardone.

Air Canada, Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Southwest, Spirit and United serve central Ohio travelers from Columbus with nearly 160 peak day departures to 47 destinations.

John Glenn International Airport and Rickenbacker International Airport generated $7.8 billion in economic impact for Ohio in 2017, according to a study from the Economic Development Research Group and The Ohio State University’s Center for Aviation Studies and City and Regional Planning program and Kimley Horn Associates and John J. Clark & Associates.